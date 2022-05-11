2nd Annual MarketsandMarkets Minimally Invasive Surgery Conference- Piercing Into the World of Novel Surgical Procedures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing technological innovations within the healthcare ecosystem combined with improvement in robotic accuracy & dependability through reliable data models have allowed minimally invasive surgical procedures to slowly develop into a pillar of modern medicine.
With the turn of the century, forays into MIS have displayed numerous benefits for patients & doctors. A shorter hospitalization combined with lesser trauma & relatively lower blood loss indicates that such procedures are not only assisting surgeons through efficient use of time but invariably reducing patients’ suffering & pain while also facilitating faster recovery and bare minimum collateral damage or scarring to surrounding tissues.
Ultimately, the advantages outweigh the technical training and state-of-the art equipment procurement costs by a mile.
The pandemic prevented in-person scientific forums & technical conventions hence robbing us of opportunities to practically share knowledge amongst peers and our respective industries. We’re here to turn back time & glance into the future as the world settles into the new normal.
The 2ND ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERY CONFERENCE scheduled from 14th–15th SEPTEMBER 2022 in LONDON, UK aims to explore groundbreaking advances, future applications, upcoming challenges & the roadmap for the future growth of the MIS ecosphere.
DISCIPLINES BEING DISCUSSED :
• UROLOGY
• COLORECTAL
• BARIATRIC
• HIP & KNEE
• SPORTS INURIES
• GYANECOLOGY
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS :
• Emerging trends and challenges in robotic surgery using Da Vinci Si and Xi.
• Applications and future perspectives of 3D printing technology.
• Augmented and Virtual Reality in surgical education.
• New advances in three-dimensional laparoscopic surgery.
• Critical novel techniques in robotic nephrectomies and prostatectomies.
• Surgical innovations in haptics enabled image guided robotic surgery.
• Expert sessions on Trans-anal Endoscopic Microsurgery & Trans-anal Total Mesorectal Excision.
• TAMIS for colorectal disorders.
• 3D computer assisted patient specific knee and hip replacements.
• Advances and controversies in ACL surgery.
• Modern concepts in different approaches for hip and knee replacements.
• Effective breakthrough sessions on Lap Vs Robot approach.
A GLIMPSE AT THE ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL :
o Sanjeev Anand, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Sports Injuries and Hip Arthroscopy, Leeds Teaching Hospitals - NHS Trust
o Billal M. Barkatali, Consultant Specialist Knee Surgeon-Joint Preservation/ Arthroplasty, Spire Healthcare Group
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
o Shashidhar Irukulla, Consultant Upper GI & Bariatric Surgeon, St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS Trust
o Andrea Volpin, Consultant Trauma & Orthopedic Surgeon - Lower Limb Arthroplasty & Soft Tissue Knee Surgery, NHS Grampian
o Ioannis Giakoumakis, OB-GYN, Clinical Director, Mediterranean Fertility Institute
o Pawel Chomej, Specialist for Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery, Hallux-Zentrum Leipzig
o Prasad Patki, Consultant Urology | Clinical Lead RLH Barts Health, Consultant Centre for Kidney Cancer, Royal Free NHS Trust
o Haytham Sumrien, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon & Lead for Colorectal Surgery, North Bristol NHS, Southmead Hospital
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com