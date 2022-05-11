Kroger Joins Fresh New Lake Cumberland Music Festival "Lake, Rattle & Roll"
Hot Air Balloon rides added to Vintage Boat & Music Festival in Jamestown, KY on Saturday, May 21st starting at noon
The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)
We’re excited to support Lake, Rattle & Roll! This festival aligns perfectly with Kroger to be ‘fresh for everyone’. We expect this event to draw a large crowd and be a big hit for families.”JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lake Cumberland Tourism Commission & Cumberfun, LLC today announce that America’s largest grocery retailer, The Kroger Co, (NYSE: KR) has agreed to bring its very own Kroger branded Hot Air Balloon to “Lake, Rattle & Roll” on Saturday, May 21st in Historic Jamestown Square.
— Danny Smith, Russell Springs Kroger Store Manager
Visitors entering Jamestown Square will have the opportunity to peruse vintage boats and classic cars, shop at more than 20 local and regional craft vendors, enjoy giveaways and dine at gourmet food trucks. Saturday’s events begin at noon with music playing on two stages untill 9pm featuring local musicians and touring artists including 100% Angus (AC/DC tribute band), Barracuda (a Heart tribute band), Cumberland Thunder, The Chris Linton Band, Gordon Shayne Coe, Doug Dillman, David “Crusoe” Robertson, and Joshua Gosser.
At 9pm, the live performance musical acts will exit the two stages and a choreographed fireworks show will be simulcast by local radio station media sponsors 104.5 Laker Country and 92.7 The Wave.
According to local Russell Springs Kroger manager Danny Smith, “We’re excited to support Lake, Rattle & Roll in its inaugural year. This new festival aligns perfectly with our goal at Kroger to be ‘fresh for everyone’. We expect this event to draw a large crowd and be a big hit for families.”
Lake Cumberland Tourism Commission Director for Russell County, Danielle Wilson, concurs with Smith, adding “Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission is excited to see what this event will do for the community and the tourism industry. The economic impact of having vacationers come into the county for special events such as this brings light to all Russell County has to offer.”
More than 25 local sponsors have joined Kroger with financial support for the festival, including the City of Jamestown, the Bank of Jamestown, the Russell County Hospital, DuoBroadband, Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Lake Cumberland Properties and Wilson & Sons Hardware plus many more.
On Friday night May 20th, a day before the big event, the City of Jamestown will feature a Family Movie on the Square at Beck Park with bounce houses open to the public and free pizza and popcorn.
Lake, Rattle & Roll has been organized by Cumberfun, LLC in an effort to kick-off the 2022 boating season at Lake Cumberland for Russell County residents and visitors. Cumberfun, LLC was formed by the owners of Jamestown Square business residents Hymn & Heir (hymnandheir.com) and Cumberland Guitars (cumberlandguitars.com).
For more information, visit the Lake, Rattle & Roll Facebook page at Facebook.com/LRRJamestown or contact show organizer Jeff Recker at (615) 969-6468 or by email at zrecker@gmail.com.
