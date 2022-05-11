NAUTICAL TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CIUDAD MARITIMA AMADOR PROJECTS CREATION OF 3,000 DIRECT JOBS DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE
LGS Panama Tourism Development today announced the projected creation of 3,000 direct jobs during the construction phase of Ciudad Maritima Amador.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LGS Panama Tourism Development today announced the projected creation of 3,000 direct and more than 6,783 indirect jobs during the construction phase of Ciudad Maritima Amador. The proposed US$1.2 billion 50-hectare ecological real estate development will be an economic catalyst and bring to life key elements of a master plan that was done in 2016 by the Ministry of Economics and Finance and the Administrative Unit of Reverted Assets.
LGS Panama Tourism Development has been entrenched in Ciudad Maritima Amador for more than 24 months and is applying for a 20-year concession for the land which will remain an asset of Panama. The organization has been collaborating with and seeking input from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MICI), the Panamanian Maritime Authority (AMP), the Ministry of Environment (Miambiente), and the Tourism Authority of Panama (ATP), among other organizations as appropriate.
Working closely with Panama-based environmental consultant Plades SA and law firm Camarena Morales Vega, LGS Panama Tourism Development is committed to ensuring that all phases of construction, development, and operation of Ciudad Maritima Amador are undertaken with the highest level of respect for the natural environment, local laws, and regulations.
Upon completion, Ciudad Maritima Amador will welcome an estimated 1.5 million new tourists each year and generate upwards of 10,000 permanent positions for workers in Panama City and the surrounding areas.
ABOUT LGS Panama Tourism Development SA
LGS Panama Tourism Development SA is a privately-owned company, founded in Panama and led by experts in construction, finance, business, tourism, and real estate development.
