Bioreactors Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies and developments in bioprocessing equipment are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Bioreactors Market Size – USD 1,407.6 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Advancements in R&D activities for personalized medicine production” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bioreactors Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Bioreactors industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Bioreactors market along with crucial statistical data about the Bioreactors market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The Global Bioreactors Market size is expected to reach USD 2,482.5 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in technological improvements for advanced bioreactors, advancements in research & development activities for innovative biologic and microbial applications, and for single-use and hybrid bioreactors are factors projected to continue to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. Biopharmaceuticals are used in a variety of applications, ranging from biopharmaceutical production to tissue engineering applications such as cell growth and 3D tissue construct generation.

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗱𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴-𝗲𝗱𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵

Bioreactors are thus used to provide a controllable environment for any cells or cellular constructs that are incorporated into them in terms of pH, temperature, shear stress, and nutrient supply. Bioreactors have been used in a variety of industries and fields of research to progress in vitro models of 2D cultures and suspensions to 3D structures that approximate the natural physiological state in situ. These have also proven to be effective treatments for autoimmune diseases, asthma, cancer, and organ rejection. Increasing use of bioreactors in the pharmaceutical sector is a major factor driving market growth.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/929

Technological advancements in bioreactors have increased the quality, flexibility, and scalability of operations with low capital and energy requirements. The novel approaches and analytical tools are expected to improve process robustness, accelerate scale-up to industrial production, and boost resource efficiency. Wide application of hybrid bioreactor technology in effective waste management is also driving market growth.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

M+W Group GmbH

Faithful+Gould

Flad Architects

CRB Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Solaris, Biotech Solutions

Danaher Corporation

INFORS HT

Merck KGaA

Others

𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

Single-use segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to increased demand for biologic drugs, government initiatives for development across the pharmaceutical sector, and advancement in R&D activities for vaccine production. The advantages of single-use bioreactors such as reduced need for cleaning and sterilization, lower risk of cross-contamination, and greater control over aseptic conditions are attributed to rapid revenue growth of the segment.

Bioreactors market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period, owing to rising chronic disease prevalence, focus on product innovation, presence of key players in advanced bioreactor manufacturing, and advancements in R&D in biomedical research in the region. In addition, increasing number of academic institutes and expanding research and development facilities are driving market revenue growth in this region.

Automated segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in cell culture technique adoption, and advancements in R&D activities in personalized medicine.

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to register a robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing use of high-end technologies to simplify complex manufacturing processes is expected to drive steady demand for bioreactors during the forecast period. The use of bioreactors in manufacturing and development of complex molecules such as proteins and nucleic acids is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/929

𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗯𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲, 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹 𝘁𝘆𝗽𝗲, 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗲𝗻𝗱-𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Glass

Single-Use

Stainless Steel

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

5L-20L

20L-200L

200L-1500L

Above 1500L

Control Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Manual

Automated

Suppliers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

OEMs

EPCs

System Integrators

Production Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lab-Scale Production

Pilot-Scale Production

Full-Scale Production

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

R&D Departments

R&D Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

𝗧𝗼 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioreactors-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/929

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁. 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀. 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗽𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀.

𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗮𝘁 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:

Durable Medical Equipment Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/durable-medical-equipment-market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-surgical-systems-market

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hemodynamic-monitoring-devices-market

Hybrid Operating Room Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hybrid-operating-room-market

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/implantable-cardioverter-defibrillator-market

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Bioreactors Market Global Forecast to 2030