Kakao Mobility partners with Splyt to expand mobility roaming services across Southeast Asia
Kakao Mobility partners with Splyt to enable smartphone users across Southeast Asia to book and pay for ridehailing services directly within their Kakao T app.
This partnership is a cornerstone for Kakao Mobility. Providing a global roaming service allows Korean domestic travellers’ seamless mobility experience to expand into the overseas market.”GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geung-seon Ryu, Kakao Mobility’s CEO, today announced a significant service provision of its mobility roaming services, to seven major Southeast Asian countries, in partnership with Splyt.
— Dong-Hoon Shin, Head of Kakao Mobility MaaS Business Unit
As part of this service, Kakao Mobility users will be able to book various transportation options in Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia directly via the 'Overseas Travel' menu in the Kakao T app home screen. Without any additional settings or logins, users can book local taxis, private cars, and motorcycles while abroad through the Kakao T app. The technical integration has been developed by Splyt, the superapp enabler. The transportation itself is provided by Grab, Southeast Asia's leading ridehailing platform.
Users will also have various payment options via the Kakao T app. In addition to the automatic payment function that allows users to pay with a pre-registered Korean domestic card, the Kakao T app also supports mobile phone micropayments, eliminating the hassle of users preparing local currency in advance.
To further simplify a user’s journey, the Kakao Mobility - Splyt partnership ensures that, when users call a vehicle from abroad, the Korean departure and arrival address automatically converts into their local language via real-time automatic translation messenger and current location photo transmission service.
In 2018, Kakao Mobility introduced its first roaming service in Japan, and in 2019, it began providing the service in Vietnam. Kakao has chosen to launch now, as it expects significant increases in cross-border travel across Southeast Asia, with vaccination certificates now ensuring convenient and safe travels across the region.
Splyt CEO, Philipp Mintchin: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Kakao Mobility across more and more countries, enabling true mobility roaming via the Kakao T superapp. As travel resumes across Asia, our partnership will truly lead to a win-win-win situation - for Kakao Mobility, for Splyt, as well as for the traveller.”
Dong-Hoon Shin, Head of Kakao Mobility MaaS Business Unit: "This partnership is a cornerstone in Kakao Mobility’s aim to develop into a global mobility platform. Being able to provide a global roaming service allows Korean domestic travellers’ seamless mobility experience to expand into the overseas market. In addition, our advanced technologies for realising mobility services, such as our own map and routing engine, allow us to introduce various mobility services in a global market beyond simple means of transportation.
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler, and the leading on-demand services network. We integrate ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and food delivery suppliers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables users with a seamless one-stop experience without additional app downloads. Our trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. We are remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. Splyt has partnerships with mobility providers globally that include Careem, Bolt, Gett and more. Splyt is backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com. #SuperappEnabler
About Kakao Mobility
Kakao Mobility was established in 2017 after the mobility business unit was spun-off from Kakao Corp. With the mission of making mobility “Faster, More Convenient, and Safer” through its Kakao T MaaS platform, Kakao Mobility continues to drive innovation and growth by providing a variety of transportation services including taxis, designed drivers, electric bike hire, trains, bus, parking, and navigation. Kakao Mobility has attracted global investment of more than 1 trillion KRW from TPG Consortium, Carlyle Group, Google, and LG. We have been recognized for our value and growth potential as a leading mobility company in Korea and are focusing all our capabilities to become a global mobility company beyond Korea.
