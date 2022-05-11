Family indoor entertainment Market 2020 Expectations and Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2028 | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Family indoor entertainment Market Trends – Increasing number of malls

The global family indoor entertainment market size reached USD 24.35 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing disposable income among consumers in developing countries and an increase in the number of family entertainment centers to offer a variety of family entertainment and celebratory activities are among some key factors driving global family indoor entertainment market revenue growth. Increasing number of malls in rapidly expanding urban areas and settings is expected to continue to support deployment and opening of such centers and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent going ahead.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Family indoor entertainment business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Family indoor entertainment market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Families with children (9-12) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. High number of children-related birthday celebrations, events, rituals and ceremonies, as well as other celebration activities are conducted at family indoor entertainment centers for families with children (9-12).

Entry fees & ticket sales segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Major source of income is ticket sales and entry fees in family indoor entertainment centers, which is expected to increase as the number of visitors increase and the competitive scenario continues to change going ahead.

Arcade studios segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Popularity of video games and arcade games is not restricted to children and young adults. More advanced and exciting games and technologies are steadily becoming popular with an increasing adult base.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Dave & Buster's Inc., Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Legoland Discovery Centre, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LLC, Scene75 Entertainment Center, CEC Entertainment Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and Main Event Entertainment, LP

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Visitor Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Families with Children (0-8)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (13-19)

Young adults (20-25)

Adults (25+)

Revenue Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

Merchandising

Food & Beverages

Advertisement

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Play Activities

Arcade Studios

Skill & Competition Games

AR & VR Gaming Zones

Others

The Global Family Indoor Entertainment Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Family Indoor Entertainment market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Family Indoor Entertainment Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Family Indoor Entertainment market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Family Indoor Entertainment market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report encompasses Family Indoor Entertainment market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Family Indoor Entertainment industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

