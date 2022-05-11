Americans Support Access to the Full Range of Reproductive Health Care; Reject Republican Attempts to Overturn Roe v. Wade

On May 2nd, POLITICO reported a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that indicated the Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. This impending decision poses a danger to women, overturns decades of precedent, and would potentially impact the rights of millions of vulnerable Americans. This draft opinion goes against settled law and against the will of an overwhelming majority of Americans. Recent polling shows that a bipartisan majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade and instead support women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care:

A CBS News poll released May 9th found that nearly two-thirds of Americans support Roe v. Wade remaining the law of the land.

58% of Americans support Congress passing a federal law making abortion legal nationwide.

83% of Americans believe the full range of reproductive health care should be available .

A CNN poll released May 6th reported that two-thirds of registered voters oppose the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Nearly 60% of voters would support Congressional legislation establishing a nationwide right to abortion, with 37% in strong support.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released May 6th reported that a majority of Americans did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

56% of Americans see abortion as a constitutional right that women should have some access to regardless of what state they live in.

A Data for Progress poll released May 5th showed Roe v. Wade continues to hold majority support.

58% of likely voters believe that Roe v. Wade should remain in place compared to just 30% who support its reversal.

63% of likely voters reported feeling concerned about how the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade would impact their lives.

Overturning Roe v. Wade would impose drastic, dangerous limitations on women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care, women’s rights, and every American’s right to privacy. House Democrats remain committed to ensuring every woman has the freedom to make her own health care and reproductive care decisions.

