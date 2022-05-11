Americans Support Access to the Full Range of Reproductive Health Care; Reject Republican Attempts to Overturn Roe v. Wade
On May 2nd, POLITICO reported a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that indicated the Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. This impending decision poses a danger to women, overturns decades of precedent, and would potentially impact the rights of millions of vulnerable Americans. This draft opinion goes against settled law and against the will of an overwhelming majority of Americans. Recent polling shows that a bipartisan majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade and instead support women’s access to the full range of reproductive health care:
A CBS News poll released May 9th found that nearly two-thirds of Americans support Roe v. Wade remaining the law of the land.
- 58% of Americans support Congress passing a federal law making abortion legal nationwide.
- 83% of Americans believe the full range of reproductive health care should be available.
- Nearly 60% of voters would support Congressional legislation establishing a nationwide right to abortion, with 37% in strong support.
- 56% of Americans see abortion as a constitutional right that women should have some access to regardless of what state they live in.
- 58% of likely voters believe that Roe v. Wade should remain in place compared to just 30% who support its reversal.
- 63% of likely voters reported feeling concerned about how the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade would impact their lives.
