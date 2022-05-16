Alchemco Names Samantha Toole as National Sales Director
– Toole Brings Both International Perspective and Vast Building Industry Experience to Company –HENRICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATE, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchemco, a world leader in innovative and long-term concrete waterproofing systems, has announced the addition of Samantha Toole to its senior management team as National Sales Director, effective April 1, 2022. Samantha brings a global perspective and knowledge base to the company, having lived on several continents and being fluent in numerous languages.
“We’re incredibly proud to add Samantha to our sales and management teams, and confident she’ll bring a fresh perspective to the table considering her diverse experience and unparalleled expertise,” said CEO Mario Baggio. “Alchemco is growing rapidly on a global level, and her wealth of international knowledge will prove to be invaluable as we expand into new markets and navigate this new territory.”
Samantha brings an impressive background to Alchemco, holding high-profile sales and sales management positions with several top-tier companies in the building envelope and waterproofing industry segment—including Pecora Corporation, GE Silicone, DuPont and PPG. Her responsibilities for Alchemco will include developing and managing a corporate sales support team to help drive North American business development; interacting with the field sales team to spur rapid growth; identifying and cultivating relationships with key owners, property managers, facility managers, specifiers, contractors and distributors across markets; collaborating with marketing to ensure consistent messaging; and improving communication between the sales, marketing, technical, operations and administrative teams. Samantha has earned a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and an MBA in Business & Manufacturing.
Originally developed more than 45 years ago, Alchemco’s unique technology has positioned the company as the dominant world leader in long-term concrete waterproofing systems that protect for decades. Its products have been proven to help building owners avoid ongoing maintenance issues and structural problems typical of concrete structures, such as corrosion, spalling and carbonation. Compared to competing products, Alchemco’s waterproofing systems help owners save on application labor as well as the volume of materials needed to waterproof a structure, while offering long-term protection.
Learn more about Alchemco online at https://www.alchemco.com. Company representatives are available to talk in detail about its waterproofing products at the June 15-17, 2022 Northeast Bridge Preservation Partnership (NEBPP) Annual Meeting in Harrisburg, Pa.
About Alchemco
Alchemco is a global manufacturer of high-quality concrete waterproofing systems, as well as a variety of cleaning and repair products. Its TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing System was voted ‘Most Innovative Product’ at the 2020 World of Concrete Convention held in Las Vegas, NV. Over the years, Alchemco’s portfolio has grown to include the following brands: TechCrete, BridgeDeck, CretePro, DuraTite and Alchemco Clean & Repair (ACR). The company’s biochemically-modified waterproofing technology has been adopted globally, leading to the company’s current position as one of the world’s most innovative providers of concrete waterproofing systems.
Chelsea Barbero
Alchemco
+1 804-585-9664
email us here