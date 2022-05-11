Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market Worth to top US$ 1.6 Billion by 2032, Sales of Assays & Reagents to Soar: Fact.MR

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Analysis by Product (Blood Culture Media, Instruments, Assays & Reagents), by Method (Conventional, Automated), by Pathogen (Gram-Negative, Gram-Positive), by Technology (Microbiology-based, Immunoassays-based), by Regional Forecast 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The updated sepsis diagnostics market analysis from Fact.MR anticipates a robust development trajectory for FY 2021-22 and beyond, with the market predicted to expand at a CAGR of over 8% through 2032. Prospects for growth were further bolstered by the corona virus pandemic, which was connected to the advent of pneumonia-induced sepsis and subsequent mortality.



According to the analysis, the market is predicted to generate over US$ 1,630 Million in revenue by 2032, resulting in strong short-term benefits. These are mostly related to current R&D projects, as well as an increase in ICU and hospital admission-induced sepsis among patients. Manufacturers are adopting cutting-edge automated technology to provide accurate and rapid diagnosis. Throughout the historical period (2015-2021), demand for sepsis diagnostics increased significantly, at a CAGR of 8.6%, owing to a wave of regulatory approvals of essential diagnostic solutions based on immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and microbiology.

Epidemiologically, an estimated 22 occurrences of paediatric sepsis and 2,202 instances of neonatal sepsis per 100,000 live births occur. This equates to 1.2 million instances of paediatric sepsis per year. According to the most recent estimates, an adult prevalence rate of 19.4 million sepsis episodes, with over 5 million fatalities, exists. As a result, efforts are being made to develop more complex sepsis diagnostic techniques, which are projected to increase demand in the future years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global sepsis diagnostics market to more than double in value terms by 2032

By product, demand for assays and reagents to reach US$ 300 Million in worth by 2032

U.S to be an opportunistic market, expected to flourish at a 7.8% value CAGR

Germany and India to register CAGRs worth 7% and 6.6% respectively

China to yield a market value of US$ 750 Million by the end of the forecast period

By 2022, global sepsis diagnostics market demand to reach US$ 755 Million

“As the frequency of hospital admissions for various diseases increases, risk of developing sepsis during treatment is rising, prompting healthcare settings to incorporate sepsis diagnostics and detection systems, spurring heightened R&D to introduce new solutions,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospital acquired infections (HAIs) cause an estimated 1.7 million infections and nearly 100,000 deaths each year, with urinary tract infections accounting for 32% of all infections, surgical site infections accounting for 22%, pneumonia accounting for 15%, and blood infections accounting for 14%. All of the aforementioned illnesses are characterized by sepsis.

The existence of a large number of diagnostic service providers peppers the global sepsis diagnostics market, making it extremely competitive. Among all of the expansion techniques used, providing technologically superior solutions through extensive R&D remains the primary goal.

For example, Luminex Corporation, a diagnostics testing pioneer, provides the VERIGENE® and VERIGENE® II Systems, which are especially intended to target infections in the bloodstream, respiratory tract, and gastrointestinal tract. These technologies employ highly automated processes to aid in extraction, amplification, hybridization, and detection, therefore improving clinical outcomes by avoiding the start of sepsis.

Similarly, Abionic SA provides the abioSCOPE, a non-fluidic immunoassay technique that was tested on hundreds of patients across 14 European hospitals, with doctors verifying that in more than 85 percent of instances, sepsis identification was achievable more than 24 hours prior to conventional care. In 2020, the solution was approved for clinical testing in hospitals across the United States.

Key Segments Covered in the Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Report

Sepsis Diagnostics by Product : Blood Culture Media Sepsis Diagnostics Sepsis Diagnostics Instruments Sepsis Diagnostics Assays & Reagents

Sepsis Diagnostics by Method : Conventional Sepsis Diagnostics Automated Sepsis Diagnostics

Sepsis Diagnostics by Pathogen : Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis Diagnostics Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis Diagnostics Fungal Sepsis Diagnostics Other Pathogens-based Sepsis Diagnostics

Sepsis Diagnostics by Technology : Microbiology-based Sepsis Diagnostics Molecular Sepsis Diagnostics Immunoassays-based Sepsis Diagnostics Other Technology-based Sepsis Diagnostics

Sepsis Diagnostics by Region : North America Sepsis Diagnostics Market Latin America Sepsis Diagnostics Market Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market APEJ Sepsis Diagnostics Market Japan Sepsis Diagnostics Market Middle East & Africa Sepsis Diagnostics Market



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sepsis diagnostics market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (blood culture media, instruments and assays & reagents), method (conventional sepsis diagnostics, automated sepsis diagnostics, pathogen, gram-negative bacterial sepsis, gram-positive bacterial sepsis, fungal sepsis and other pathogens), and technology (microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays and other technologies) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa). Bruker Corporation, for example, provides their MBT STAR® -Carba IVD Assay Kit, which employs a mass spectrometry technique for resistance identification to combat the growth of multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

