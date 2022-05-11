Dino Miliotis Donates Car to Stranger

Miliotis hands over keys to a Mercedes-Benz FFI2 Miliotis and Foundation Fundraisers sponsor Porsche of Wilmington

Goodwill And A Message of Hope in Southport

SOUTHPORT, NC, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vern Thurmond, can't believe his luck. The 57-year-old laborer was handed the keys to a Mercedes-Benz at a construction site on Eden Drive.

"Words just can't describe what I'm feeling right now," said Thurmond, who was clearly emotional. "Dino is an amazing man and his generosity has changed my life."

Billionaire entrepreneur Dino Miliotis is on a mission to inspire. His company, Foundation Fundraisers, has been instrumental in assisting individuals who suffer from substance use disorder. The organization's claim, to be the gold standard in after-care support for those on the road to recovery.

Miliotis has been a driving force in business, whose rags-to-riches story was featured in Forbes, Entrepreneur and People Magazine. He's best known as the inventor of an all-natural insect repelling wristband Bug-Ban and one of the pioneers of outsourced payroll, both multi-billion-dollar-a-year empires. But despite all his success, he surrendered to an addiction with alcohol.

"All the money in the world can't buy your sobriety," said Miliotis. "I wanted my life back...I didn't just want to be alive, I wanted to live again." After becoming sober, Miliotis wrote his memoir 'There Is No Box'.

"The book is a message of hope," he explains. "If I can do it, anyone can do it; I'm convinced that even a single touch of inspiration can change the world."

Foundation Fundraisers has helped non-profits raise awareness about substance use disorder and solutions to help millions who suffer from addiction.

"I want the recovery community to proudly get back on its feet professionally as quickly as possible," said Miliotis. "Recovery isn't the end, it's just the beginning."

"I quit for my daughter," said Thurmond, who has been sober for nearly 2 years. "But I was struggling...so I read Mr. Miliotis' story and I decided to reach out to him."

A friendship immediately ensued. "I was kind of embarrassed to say anything, you know, but he was so easy to talk to," Thurmond explains. "He's been through it, so it was easy to talk about things."

After learning of Thurmond's recent car troubles and the challenges he faced making it to work on time, Miliotis surprised him with a Mercedes at his job-site.

"A single act of kindness is what the world needs more than ever," said Thurmond. "I am humbled and I feel blessed."