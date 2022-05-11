Demand for Global Emulsion Polymers Market Size & Share Worth USD 49.2 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[204+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Emulsion Polymers Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 28.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 49.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their strategies, sales, and revenues are Asahi Kasei, Financiera Maderera, Wacker Chemie, Trinseo, BASF, Celanese, Omnova Solutions, Arkema, DIC, BATF Industrial, Nuplex, DSM, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Emulsion Polymers Market By Product (Vinyl Acetate Polymers, Styrene-Butadiene Latex, Acrylics, and Others), By Application (Adhesives, Paper & Paperboard Coatings, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Emulsion Polymers Market size & share was witnessed USD 28.8 billion in 2021and it is expected to surpass around USD 49.2 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Emulsion Polymers? How big is the Emulsion Polymers Industry?

Report Overview:

A polymer emulsion is a liquid suspension of tiny polymers that act as emulsifiers and stabilizers. It is a colloidal dispersion of separate polymer particles in a medium such as water, with a usual particle diameter of 0.01–1.0 microns. Adhesives, drug delivery systems, inks, gloves, paints, floor polish, films, coatings, and cosmetics are just a few of the applications for emulsion polymers.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2021: USD 28.8 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2028: USD 49.2 Billion
CAGR Growth Rate: 10.3% CAGR
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Years: 2022-2028
Key Market Players: Asahi Kasei, Financiera Maderera, Wacker Chemie, Trinseo, BASF, Celanese, Omnova Solutions, Arkema, DIC, BATF Industrial, Nuplex, and DSM, among others
Key Segment: By Product, Application, and Region
Major Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Global Emulsion Polymers Market: Dynamics

Adoption of environmentally friendly products

Rising consumer awareness of painting concepts and surface coatings, as well as a rising prevalence in interior decor, the global emulsion polymer market is expanding. Another factor driving the market growth is the pervasive use of color and coating blends in the automotive industry. Additionally, customer preferences for environmentally friendly materials that provide a clean and safe workplace have increased the global source of water-based polymer emulsion.

An increasing population is a result of global large-scale urbanization, which tends to increase the demand for housing and, as a result, the demand for end-user goods. However, manufacturers' intense competition and environmental concerns, which force them to produce high-quality, shielded, and environmentally friendly components, are factors weighing on market growth.

Emulsion Polymers Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, almost every country has strengthened travel restrictions. A rise in sick individuals and a thorough lockdown of major industrial hubs has put an end to manufacturing since March 2020. Workers have been quarantined or returned home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Construction, automotive, chemical, textile, and coatings companies have had to close due to supply chain concerns. Due to the current economic climate and declining earnings, the demand for residential development is low.

Uncertainty about the future has reduced demand for cars. Chemical producers have either shut down or reduced capacity. Companies are working towards market recovery when the lockdown is lifted, and sales are expected to progressively increase as the restriction is lifted.

Emulsion Polymers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global emulsion polymers market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

By product, the market is divided into vinyl acetate polymers, styrene-butadiene latex, acrylics, and others. Acrylics are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years due to increased product demand from the superabsorbent polymers and adhesives & sealants segments.

By application, the market is divided into adhesives, paper & paperboard coatings, paints & coatings, and others. Paints & coatings seem to have the largest market share and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global emulsion polymers market include -

Asahi Kasei

Financiera Maderera

Wacker Chemie

Trinseo

BASF

Celanese

Omnova Solutions

Arkema

DIC

BATF Industrial

Nuplex

DSM

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Emulsion Polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% over the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Emulsion Polymers market was valued at around USD 28.8 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to exceed USD 49.2 billion by 2028.

Due to increased product demand from the superabsorbent polymers and adhesives and sealants segments, acrylics are expected to be the fastest-growing market in the next years based on product segment analysis.

By application, the Paints & coatings seem to have the largest market share and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific dominated the global emulsion polymer market, accounting for more than 39% of total sales, followed by Europe and North America.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global polymer emulsion market. The market is expanding due to the rapid expansion of the building construction, durable goods, and transport sectors. Manufacturers are drawn to the region because the skilled labor needed to operate manufacturing units is available at low wages.

The number of large polymer emulsion manufacturers, as well as stringent government regulations regarding VOC emissions, are key factors supporting the region's polymer emulsion growth.

Recent Developments

June 2020: Celanese Corporation has agreed to supply emulsion polymers to Megafarma, an Azelis company, in Mexico.

Celanese Corporation has agreed to supply emulsion polymers to Megafarma, an Azelis company, in Mexico. January 2020: Celanese Corporation plans to expand its global emulsion polymer business. Celanese began debottlenecking VAE production facilities in Nanjing, China, and Geleen, the Netherlands, as part of this expansion. Furthermore, the company announced plans to expand the Nanjing VAE production facility by 66,000 metric tons by 2022 and the Geleen facility by 55,000 metric tons per year by 2023.

The global emulsion polymers market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Acrylics

Others

By Application

Adhesives

Paper & Paperboard Coatings

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



