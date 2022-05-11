GlobalData Plc: Egypt Insurance Market Forecast to Grow by More Than 14% by 2025

The Egypt insurance market size was valued at $2.54 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Egyptian insurance industry witnessed growth in 2020. The government’s quick measures and stimulus packages to combat the pandemic helped the insurance industry to maintain growth in 2020.



The Egypt insurance market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides historical values for Egypt’s insurance segment for the report’s review as well as the forecast period. It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Egypt’s insurance segment, and market forecasts till 2025. Furthermore, it profiles the top life insurance companies in Egypt and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Egypt Insurance Market Outlook

For more Egypt Insurance Market Forecast and Analysis, download a free report sample

Key Egypt Insurance Market Trends

Telehealth has gained prominence in the Egyptian insurance industry, mainly due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as socio-economic restrictive measures imposed by the government. In April 2020, AXA Egypt introduced several healthcare services to its customers which include home healthcare services, and medical consultations through its mobile application, including medicine delivery, screening, testing, and analysis of health issue services at home for its clients.

In August 2020, the Ministry of Health announced that the Public Health Care Authority launched a telemedicine services application to provide online medical services in the Egyptian health insurance system. The application, named ‘Al-Balto’, provides medical services in specializations such as pediatrics, dermatology, obstetrics, gynecology, nutrition, psychology, and venereology diseases, in both Arabic and English.

For more Egypt insurance industry trends, download a free report sample

Egypt Insurance Market Segments

Life insurance

General insurance

The general insurance segment dominated the general insurance market in 2020. It was mainly driven by property insurance and non-life PA&H insurance. The demand for motor insurance declined in 2020 due to the strict lockdown and quarantine measures that resulted in a decrease in road traffic and strong competition in the market.

For more insights on Egypt insurance market segmentation, download a free report sample

Leading Insurance Companies in Egypt

Misr Life Insurance Company

Allianz Life Insurance – Egypt

MetLife Egypt

AXA Life Insurance – Egypt (SAE)

Suez Canal for Life Insurance

AXA Egypt Insurance

Bupa Egypt Insurance Company

Chubb Life Insurance – Egypt

Delta Life Assurance

Egyptian Emirates Takaful Insurance

QNB Alahli Life Company

Egyptian Life Takaful Company

Egyptian Takaful Insurance Property

Arab Misr Insurance Group gig

Delta Insurance Company S.A.E.

Wethaq Takaful Insurance

Royal Insurance





To know more about the leading insurance companies in Egypt, download a free report sample

Egypt Insurance Market Overview

Market size (2020) $2.54 billion CAGR >14% Forecast period 2021 - 2025 Market Segments Life Insurance and General Insurance Leading Companies Misr Life Insurance Company, Allianz Life Insurance – Egypt, MetLife Egypt, AXA Life Insurance – Egypt (SAE), Suez Canal for Life Insurance, AXA Egypt Insurance, Bupa Egypt Insurance Company, Chubb Life Insurance – Egypt, Delta Life Assurance, Egyptian Emirates Takaful Insurance, QNB Alahli Life Company, Egyptian Life Takaful Company, Egyptian Takaful Insurance Property, Arab Misr Insurance Group gig, Delta Insurance Company S.A.E., Wethaq Takaful Insurance, and Royal Insurance

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Egypt’s insurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in Egypt’s insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Egyptian insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

FAQs

What was the Egypt insurance market size in 2020?

The insurance market size in Egypt was valued at $2.54 billion in 2020.

What is the Egypt insurance market growth rate?

The insurance industry in Egypt is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.

What are the key segments in the Egypt insurance market?

The key segments in the Egyptian insurance market are life insurance and general insurance.

Which are the leading companies in the Egypt insurance market?

Some of the leading insurance companies in Egypt are Misr Life Insurance Company, Allianz Life Insurance – Egypt, MetLife Egypt, AXA Life Insurance – Egypt (SAE), Suez Canal for Life Insurance, AXA Egypt Insurance, Bupa Egypt Insurance Company, Chubb Life Insurance – Egypt, Delta Life Assurance, Egyptian Emirates Takaful Insurance, QNB Alahli Life Company, Egyptian Life Takaful Company, Egyptian Takaful Insurance Property, Arab Misr Insurance Group gig, Delta Insurance Company S.A.E., Wethaq Takaful Insurance, and Royal Insurance.

Related Reports

Albania Insurance Industry – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 – Click here

Tunisia Insurance Industry – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 – Click here

Sri Lanka Insurance Industry – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 – Click here

Bhutan Insurance Industry – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 – Click here

United Kingdom (UK) SME Insurance: Market Dynamics and Opportunities 2021 – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400