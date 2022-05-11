Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate amicus brief in support of Alabama’s Vulnerable Child Protection Act, which prohibits the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery to cosmetically alter children and adolescents in order to facilitate their “gender transition.”

The brief demonstrates the lack of medical or scientific evidence supporting so-called sex changes performed on children. It also confirms that these life-altering procedures are likely child abuse, which Attorney General Paxton made clear in a prior Texas Attorney General Opinion. And it points out that in Europe, which is often assumed to be more “progressive” than the United States, the medical consensus is much more restrictive on these sorts of procedures, highlighting the radical nature of American doctors facilitating the mutilation of children. The bottom line is that the Alabama law is backed by science, good for children, and necessary in the face of radical gender-ideology activists.

“I support any law in any state that protects vulnerable children from the sexual predations of the left,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I trust that the Alabama law will withstand judicial scrutiny, and I’m proud to help.”

Read the brief here.