Dr. Mario Fucinari, the U.S. leading expert in Healthcare Compliance & Risk Management, joins Curis Functional Health
Curis Functional Health adds an industry leader to its management team prior to national expansion.
I am honored to join the team at Curis Functional Health as their Director of Compliance & Risk Management.”DALLAS, TX, USA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curis Functional Health adds Dr. Mario Fucinari, the leading U.S. expert in Compliance and Risk Management, to its management team. Recently named one of the fastest-growing Functional Health companies in the US, Curis is focused on procuring top talent as they rapidly expand nationally.
— Dr. Mario Fucinari
“A compliant approach to healthcare is vital to allowing our providers to focus on high-value care and are excited to have one of the most credentialed and accomplished compliance experts on board,” stated Andre Angel, Chairman of Curis Functional Health.
As a highly sought-after worldwide speaker and leader in compliance and risk management, Dr. Fucinari has trained thousands of doctors and their staff for nearly three decades. Among his many accomplishments, he has produced classes and publications on HIPAA, Clinical Documentation, Medicare, ICD-10 coding, and E/M Guidelines, to name a few.
“I am honored to join the team at Curis Functional Health as their Director of Compliance & Risk Management,” stated Fucinari. “Just as we know of the positive benefits of a healthy lifestyle, robust compliance and risk management programs will lead to a healthier business.”
As a pioneer in this field, Dr. Fucinari was the first chiropractor to attain the Certified Medical Compliance degree. Two years later, he earned his degree and certification as an Instructor for the Certified Medical Compliance Program. As a renowned trainer, he has taught nationally and internationally for NCMIC, the ICS, Foot Levelers, and numerous Chiropractic state associations.
Fucinari continued, “Compliance belongs to everyone in an organization. I look forward to being a part of the Curis commitment to a patient-centered approach to healthcare.”
About Curis
Founded in 2018 in Dallas, TX, Curis Functional Health is vested in optimizing the well-being of our patients. Curis takes a holistic, client-centered, results-driven approach to address the underlying causes of health issues. Our wellness centers treat physical, mental, and emotional stress using chiropractic, mental health, functional nutrition, and genetic-based weight loss. To learn more, visit www.gocuris.com.
Nicholas Marino
Curis Functional Health
+1 214-395-4269
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other