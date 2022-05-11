Demand for Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 2.8 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[211 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Ion Exchange Resins Market size & share revenue was worth USD 1.85 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to exceed USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Samyang, Suzhou Bojie, Zhejiang Zhengguang, Jiangsu Linhai Resin, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shanghai Resin, Wandong, Jiangsu Success, Dongyang Mingzhu, Finex Oy, Zibo Dongda Chem, Lanxess, Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant), Sunresin, Dow Chemical, The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University, Resintech, Hebi Juxing, Purolite, Xian Dianli, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Ion Exchange Resins Market By Type (Anionic Resins and Cationic Resins), By Application (Non-Water and Water), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Power, Food & Beverage, and Chemical & Petrochemical), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ion Exchange Resins Market size & share was witnessed USD 1.85 billion in 2021and it is expected to hit around USD 2.8 billion Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are Ion Exchange Resins? How big is the Ion Exchange Resins Industry?

Report Overview:

Ion exchange resins are polymers that act as an ion-exchange medium. Ion-exchange polymers and organic polymers are used for purification in a variety of industries. They work to eliminate chlorine, organic compounds, and radioactive elements from water, which are then used for various industrial purposes. Factors such as the growing demand for clean drinking water and nuclear power generation necessitate water softening and demineralization, and the growing urban populations in developing nations are propelling the industry forward.

Furthermore, the growing importance of using ion-exchange resins in the pharmaceutical industry for recycling wastewater and drug manufacturing is expected to create opportunities for improving the global ion exchange resin market during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ion-exchange-resin-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 211+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.85 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Samyang, Suzhou Bojie, Zhejiang Zhengguang, Jiangsu Linhai Resin, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shanghai Resin, Wandong, Jiangsu Success, Dongyang Mingzhu, Finex Oy, Zibo Dongda Chem, Lanxess, Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant), Sunresin, Dow Chemical, The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University, Resintech, Hebi Juxing, Purolite, and Xian Dianli, among others Key Segment By Type, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization and wastewater recycling will drive market growth

Growing demand for water treatment chemicals, combined with a substantial increase in the amount of waste generated by industry, is expected to drive ion exchange resin market growth. Increasing adoption of ion exchange resins by the energy and power generation industries, as well as the wastewater treatment process industries, is anticipated to drive the market in the near future. The pharmaceutical and electronic industries' increasing demand for ultrapure pure water is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Increasing demand for semiconductors and microelectronics, which require a large amount of ultrapure water for chip rinsing, washing, and etching processes, is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, strict rules and regulations imposed by the European Commission and the EPA on limiting the use of water treatment are expected to stymie the market growth. The varying cost of raw materials used in the manufacture of ion exchange resins is expected to limit market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Ion Exchange Resins Market By Type (Anionic Resins and Cationic Resins), By Application (Non-Water and Water), By End-User (Pharmaceutical, Power, Food & Beverage, and Chemical & Petrochemical), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022-2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/ion-exchange-resin-market



Ion Exchange Resins Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has afflicted practically every country on the earth, measures like as lockdowns, a suspension of economic activity, and temporary shutdowns of manufacturing plants have been implemented, all of which have had a substantial influence on water treatment operations. This has had a negative impact on global demand for ion exchange resins, which has decreased as a result.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for ion exchange resins declined, owing to the generally slow development curve of the applications that use them. These include chemical processing, agricultural processing, petrochemical processing, and electronics, among others.

Ion Exchange Resins Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ion exchange resins market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is divided into anionic resins and cationic resins. The cationic resins segment dominated the market and is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. By application, the market is divided into non-water and water. Ion exchange resins are widely used in water treatment processes such as demineralization, deionization, purification, separation, and decontamination.

By end-user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical, power, food & beverage, and chemical & petrochemical. The power industry held the largest share of the market and is rapidly expanding in emerging economies such as India, China, and the United Arab Emirates, fueling demand for ion exchange resins.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/ion-exchange-resin-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global ion exchange resins market include -

Samyang

Suzhou Bojie

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shanghai Resin

Wandong

Jiangsu Success

Dongyang Mingzhu

Finex Oy

Zibo Dongda Chem

Lanxess

Suqing Group (Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant)

Sunresin

Dow Chemical

The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University

Resintech

Hebi Juxing

Purolite

Xian Dianli

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ion Exchange Resins market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% during the forecast period.

The Ion Exchange Resins market was valued at around US$ 1.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2.8 billion by 2028. In term of revenue.

By type, the cationic resins segment held the largest market share and will continue throughout the forecast timeframe.

By end-user, the power industry accounted for the highest market share and is rapidly expanding in emerging markets like India, China, and the UAE.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for 43% of global ion-exchange resin consumption. In response to environmental concerns, the region's demand for portable electricity and water has risen.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Ion Exchange Resins industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Ion Exchange Resins Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Ion Exchange Resins Industry?

What segments does the Ion Exchange Resins Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Ion Exchange Resins Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/ion-exchange-resin-market



Regional Dominance:

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region's ion exchange resins market is likely to account for the largest share and have the highest CAGR. The region's demand for ion exchange resins is being driven by the region's continuous increase in ion exchange resin production for use within the region and exports. Furthermore, a rising population and expanding end-use industries have spurred innovation and development, transforming the Asia Pacific region into a major global industrial hub.

Increased innovation, combined with industry consolidations, is expected to drive rapid growth in the region's market. Because of the rising demand for clean water in these countries, emerging countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia offer growth opportunities for the ion exchange resin market.

Recent Developments

In 2021, 3M Health Care introduced the 3M Polisher ST, a single-use anion exchange chromatography solution intended to replace reusable polishing columns in biologic drug manufacturing.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/ion-exchange-resin-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global ion exchange resins market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Anionic Resins

Cationic Resins

By Application

Non-Water

Water

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Power

Food & Beverage

Chemical & Petrochemical

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/ion-exchange-resin-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Construction Composites Market By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others), By Resin Type (Vinyl Easter, Epoxy, Others), By Product Type (Textile/ Fabric, Plate, Rebar, Mesh, Adhesive), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Bridge, Silo Flue Pipe, Oil & Natural Gas Pipe line, Water Structure, Industrial Structure, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Polycarbonate Resins Market By Type (Phosgene and Non-Phosgene) and By Application (Household Consumer products, Packaging products, automotive products, Building and Construction products, Medical products, Electrical and Electronics products, IT/Communication products and others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecast 2019–2026

Paste PVC Resin Market By Commercial Type (Micro Suspension Method, Emulsion Method), By Grade Type (Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Grade, Low K Value Grade, Medium K Value Grade And High K Value Grade) and By Application (Plastic Floor And Wallpaper, Automotive Sealing, Paint And Coatings, Artificial Leather And Others (Gloves, Toys, etc.): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Chromatography Resin Market By Type (Natural polymer, Synthetic polymer, and Inorganic media), By Technique (Ion Exchange and Affinity) and By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotech and Food and beverage.): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Polycarbonate (PC) Resins Market By Type (Polycarbonate (PC) and Resins) and By Application (consumer packaging, electrical & electronics, optical media, films, automotive, medical and others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Cannabis Concentrate Market By Product Type (Vape, Live Resins, Oil, Wax, Shatter, and Others), By End-Use (Recreational, Medical, Food Industry, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2019–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

