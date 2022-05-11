GlobalData Plc: Nike Among Top Brands in the APAC Sportswear Market in 2020
The APAC sportswear market was valued at $125.6 billion in 2020
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sportswear market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The APAC sportswear market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the APAC. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.
APAC Sportswear Market Outlook
Key Highlights
- Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020 followed by sports footwear, and sports accessories.
- Offline purchases dominated the Asia-Pacific’s sportswear market in 2020
- Clothing, footwear, & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel followed by online specialists and other online retailers.
- Nike, Adidas, and Li Ning were found to be the top brands in Asia-Pacific’s sportswear market in 2020.
APAC Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category
- Sports Clothing
- Women’s Sports Clothing
- Men’s Sports Clothing
- Children’s Sports Clothing
- Sports Footwear
- Women’s Sports Footwear
- Men’s Sports Footwear
- Children’s Sports Footwear
- Sports Accessories
APAC Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists
- Other Online Retailers
- Online Specialists
- Department Stores
- Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters
- Value, Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers
Leading Brands in the APAC Sportswear Market
- Nike
- Adidas
- Li Ning
- Anta
- Puma
- Xtep
- ASICS
- Alpen
- 361 Degrees
- Lacoste
- Champion
- New Balance
- Under Armour
- Peak
- Converse
- FILA
- Decathlon
- Lululemon
- Reebok
- Descente
APAC Sportswear Market Overview
|Market Size (Year – 2020)
|$125.6 billion
|CAGR
|>8%
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2025
|Key Categories
|Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories
|Key Distribution Channels
|Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Value, Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers
|Leading Brands
|Nike, Adidas, Li Ning, Anta, Puma, Xtep, ASICS, Alpen, 361 Degrees, Lacoste, Champion, New Balance, Under Armour, Peak, Converse, FILA, Decathlon, Lululemon, Reebok, and Descente
