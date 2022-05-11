GlobalData Plc: Nike Among Top Brands in the APAC Sportswear Market in 2020

The APAC sportswear market was valued at $125.6 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sportswear market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The APAC sportswear market research report offered by GlobalData Plc provides both the historic and forecast market data of total sportswear sales in the APAC. It also includes the impact of COVID-19 on growth. Moreover, it reveals major brands' share in the sportswear market with their price and market positioning in 2020.



APAC Sportswear Market Outlook

Key Highlights

Sports clothing accounted for the largest share in 2020 followed by sports footwear, and sports accessories.

Offline purchases dominated the Asia-Pacific’s sportswear market in 2020

Clothing, footwear, & accessories specialists were the leading distribution channel followed by online specialists and other online retailers.

Nike, Adidas, and Li Ning were found to be the top brands in Asia-Pacific’s sportswear market in 2020.

APAC Sportswear Market Segmentation by Category

Sports Clothing Women’s Sports Clothing Men’s Sports Clothing Children’s Sports Clothing

Sports Footwear Women’s Sports Footwear Men’s Sports Footwear Children’s Sports Footwear

Sports Accessories





APAC Sportswear Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists

Other Online Retailers

Online Specialists

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters

Value, Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers

Leading Brands in the APAC Sportswear Market

Nike

Adidas

Li Ning

Anta

Puma

Xtep

ASICS

Alpen

361 Degrees

Lacoste

Champion

New Balance

Under Armour

Peak

Converse

FILA

Decathlon

Lululemon

Reebok

Descente

APAC Sportswear Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) $125.6 billion CAGR >8% Forecast Period 2021 - 2025 Key Categories Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear, and Sports Accessories Key Distribution Channels Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Specialists, Other Online Retailers, Online Specialists, Department Stores, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets & Hard Discounters, and Value, Discount, Variety Stores & General Merchandise Retailers Leading Brands Nike, Adidas, Li Ning, Anta, Puma, Xtep, ASICS, Alpen, 361 Degrees, Lacoste, Champion, New Balance, Under Armour, Peak, Converse, FILA, Decathlon, Lululemon, Reebok, and Descente

