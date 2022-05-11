Sujata Prasad NJ Nurse Practitioner Recognized by Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Our Featured

Nursing is one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country. NJ nurse Sujata Prasad scored higher than 95 percent on patient satisfaction surveys.

HACKETTSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sujata Prasad, an NJ nurse practitioner with over 10 years of experience has been recognized for exceptional patient care. Our Featured, an executive review firm and a growing resource for entrepreneurs is based in Manhattan and is outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Sujata received the highest in-patient satisfaction scores over a course of several months and continually achieved higher than 95 percent on patient satisfaction surveys.

“Our research shows that there are over 3 million open nursing jobs in the United States, with a projected growth of 7% between 2019 and 2029,” stated Natalie Nguyen, lead researcher at Our Featured. “Nursing is one of the fastest-growing industries influenced by several factors including an aging population, the inability to use robotics, and a rise in new diseases. The nursing job outlook remains strong for the coming years and we are excited to feature an experienced nurse practitioner like Sujata Prasad.”

New graduates will find themselves with many job options amid unprecedented job growth and the need for nurses. To make the career journey smoother, Our Featured will be highlighting the steps to secure employment, provide exceptional patient care, and increase your value to the marketplace. Sujata will discuss these topics in detail as she helps answer the most common questions from future nurse practitioners.

Nurses work in hospitals and clinics that provide acute care and can also be found at schools, care facilities, homes, and other locations that require immediate medical attention. Along with traditional patient care, nurses can also be found in dozens of other specialties such as nurse practitioners, who are trained to prevent disease, and nurse informatics specialists, who use computers to process large numbers of patient data and improve the facility’s quality of care. Sujata Prasad’s background in functional medicine provides a broader understanding of the interconnected complexity of diseases and the underlying causes.

Registered nursing is the 4th most in-demand profession in the American workforce today. We are excited to share additional information on the healthcare industry. We will be working with Sujata weighing in on popular topics and sharing career growth.

About Sujata Prasad

Sujata Prasad is a nurse practitioner in New Jersey with over 10 years of experience. She practiced in various health care settings including treating patients with a variety of illnesses and injuries. Her background in functional medicine provides a broader understanding of the interconnected complexity of diseases and the underlying causes.

About Our Featured

Our Featured is an administrative review platform outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Profiles are chosen based on career longevity, social responsibility, and impact in their industry. We strive to assist the career path to success for young entrepreneurs and future executives.

