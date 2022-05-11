Submit Release
Coastal Reserve to hold local advisory committee meetings; Update for Bald Head Woods Reserve meeting time

Bald Head Woods Reserve

May 18 at 2:00 pm

Bald Head Island Conservancy – Media Center

700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island, 28461

 

Zeke’s Island Reserve

May 20 at 11:00 am

Fort Fisher Aquarium – Conference Room

900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, 28449

 

Bird Island Reserve

May 20 at 2:00 pm

Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room

700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach, 28468

 

Currituck Banks Reserve

May 23 at 2:00 pm

Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education

1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 27927

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve

May 24 at 10:00 am

Kitty Hawk Town Hall

101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949

 

Masonboro Island Reserve

May 25 at 10:00 am

UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Room

5600 Marvin Moss Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409

 

Buxton Woods Reserve

May 25 at 12:00 pm

Fessenden Center

46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC 27920

 

Rachel Carson Reserve

May 26 at 3:00 p.m.

NOAA Beaufort Laboratory – Reserve Classroom

101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516

