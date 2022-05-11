Coastal Reserve to hold local advisory committee meetings; Update for Bald Head Woods Reserve meeting time

Bald Head Woods Reserve May 18 at 2:00 pm Bald Head Island Conservancy – Media Center 700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island, 28461 Zeke’s Island Reserve May 20 at 11:00 am Fort Fisher Aquarium – Conference Room 900 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, 28449 Bird Island Reserve May 20 at 2:00 pm Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room 700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach, 28468 Currituck Banks Reserve May 23 at 2:00 pm Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education 1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 27927

Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve May 24 at 10:00 am Kitty Hawk Town Hall 101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949 Masonboro Island Reserve May 25 at 10:00 am UNCW Center for Marine Science – Habitat Room 5600 Marvin Moss Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409 Buxton Woods Reserve May 25 at 12:00 pm Fessenden Center 46830 NC-12, Buxton, NC 27920 Rachel Carson Reserve May 26 at 3:00 p.m. NOAA Beaufort Laboratory – Reserve Classroom 101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516