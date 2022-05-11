Paving Scheduled on Route 422 Bridge in Jackson Township, Lebanon County
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night paving operations are scheduled at a bridge replacement project on Route 422 in Lebanon County. The bridge spans Owl Creek just west of Martin Road in Jackson Township.
Weather permitting, work will begin Sunday, May 15, and is expected take about two weeks to complete. The contractor will work nightly from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There will be lane restrictions during work hours.
This project consists of the replacement of two bridges with single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridges with approach slabs. Work also includes minor roadway approach work and other miscellaneous construction.
The second bridge, which is located between Scenic Drive and Ramona Drive in Jackson Township, was substantially completed last year.
Kevin E. Raker Construction, LLC, is the prime contractor on this $3,075,280 project.
