Iowa Transportation Commission to meet June 14 in Coralville

AMES, Iowa – May 11, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Coralville at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center, 300 E 9th Street on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting.

For more information concerning the meeting or to obtain a scheduled time on the agenda, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone 515-239-1288 or email shawn.majors@iowadot.us. Please include the general topic you wish to discuss. The statements, presentations, or suggestions should be 10 minutes or less. 

On Monday, June 13, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in eastern Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

