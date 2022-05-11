Disposable Gloves Market Size 2022-2030 | Industry Trends – Increasing Industrialization In Various Countries

Reports And Data

Rising demand for disposable gloves in medical sector and increasing need to ensure proper hygiene due to virus outbreaks are key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.9 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing demand for disposable gloves in medical sector and rising concerns regarding hygiene and potential virus infection and spread are some key factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Disposable gloves, also known as single-use gloves, are safety products that help to avoid cross-contamination and contact with bacteria, pathogens, and other external agents.

Some commonly used disposable gloves are natural rubber or latex gloves, polypropylene gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, vinyl gloves, and others. Natural rubber or latex gloves offer excellent elasticity and resistance against acids and alkalis. Nitrile gloves segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. These gloves are more cost effective and have puncture, temperature, and chemical resistant properties.

North America market accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors such as rising expenditure in healthcare sector, and growing use of disposable gloves in food sector are key factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

Asia Pacific market accounted for 23.2% revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR than other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising industrialization, and ongoing development of healthcare sector.

Europe market accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of disposable gloves in construction sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth in the region.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Ansell Ltd., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Ammex Corp., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Sempermed USA, Inc., MCR Safety, and Cardinal Health.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Disposable Gloves market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Powdered

Powder-Free

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural Rubber

Polypropylene

Nitrile

Neoprene

Vinyl

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical & Healthcare

Non-Medical

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

