Studio Three Announces Expansion to Miami's Wynwood

MIAMI, FL – Studio Three, a trailblazer in the boutique fitness industry, has announced its expansion to Miami with a new location slated to open in the heart of the city’s vibrant Wynwood district. Located in Artem (90 NW 29th St.) – a new, 11-story mixed-use apartment community development by LMC, a leader in apartment development and management – Studio Three will encompass over 9,000 square feet of smartly designed, ground-level space that celebrates the Miami community while offering three, state-of-the-art studio experiences under one roof: Interval, Cycle and Yoga.

Founded in 2015 by the principals at BlitzLake – a vertically-integrated real estate company with interests in fitness, hospitality, commodity trading and other strategic investment platforms – the expansion of Studio Three to Miami is preceded by the company’s first three locations in Chicago, IL in the River North, Lincoln Park and Fulton Market neighborhoods. A fourth location will open in a new hotel, residential and retail development in downtown Austin, TX this fall.

Studio Three unites three of the world’s most popular fitness modalities under one roof. With best-in-class instructors guiding Interval, Cycle and Yoga disciplines, members can take advantage of access to one, two or all three for a balanced cross-training regimen. Earning a fiercely loyal following since inception, the company has been recognized as ClassPass’ “Number One Studio in Chicago”; one of Crain’s Chicago Business’ “Top 100 Places to Work”; and in The Wall Street Journal as an outdoor fitness innovator during the coronavirus pandemic. It has been consistently named one of the best fitness studios by Time Out, Chicago magazine, Bride’s and more. In 2021, Inc. Magazine placed the company at 225 in its annual Midwest 5000 business ranking.

Expansion to the Miami market represents a natural progression for the company, which is poised for continued growth in major U.S. cities in the years ahead.

"We are thrilled to bring Studio Three to Miami, and especially to Wynwood," said CEO David Blitz. "There is an incomparable creative energy in this city, and its explosive growth in residents, hospitality, culture and tourism is exactly what we’re seeking when it comes to locations that align with our brand. We believe our members-first philosophy and our fun, well-rounded and experiential approach to fitness will draw an incredible community of wellness enthusiasts."

In the heart of the Wynwood Arts District, Studio Three joins several tenants at Artem, which will offer 189 modern apartment homes. The impeccably designed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are slated for delivery Summer 2022. With 324 parking spots available onsite, guests and members of Studio Three will receive validation at each visit.

Studio Three’s opening in the new mid-rise development represents the first collaboration between BlitzLake and LMC.

"Working with the city of Miami and team at LMC on this milestone expansion for Studio Three has been very rewarding," added Blitz. "Their desire to offer a valuable combination of luxe living with convenience – starting with this superb location and extending to building architecture, design and creative vision – makes it a win."

"We are pleased that Studio Three has chosen Artem as its first entrance into the Miami market," said Michael Pelczar, VP of Development at LMC. "Located at the gateway of Wynwood and Midtown, Artem is an extraordinary community that will exemplify exceptional living. The addition of Studio Three reinforces that notion by catering to Miami’s robust wellness lifestyle and complements our modern, exciting conveniences for our residents and the Miami neighborhood."

With an interior vision brought to life by the award-winning team at Gensler, Studio Three will emerge as an uplifting, energetic fitness epicenter. Starting with a stunning entry at arrival, and fueled by its vibrant, artistic surroundings, Studio Three’s interiors are crafted with intention, encouraging goal setting, growth and a sense of family among like-minded fitness devotees.

Gensler’s design unites Interval, Cycle and Yoga under one roof. Along with commissioning local artists to create larger-than-life mural installations, well-appointed spaces center around the member, funneling energy and character into three distinct studios. Coupled with the guidance of elite instructors, each studio introduces a mood to match the fitness modality:

Interval. Here, the workout centers around timed bursts of energy, so the room is filled with rowers, treadmills and custom designed S3 benches and weights. Linear lighting – beginning with a deep electric blue – contrasts with a moody interior, steering the mind towards the heart-pumping tasks at hand.

Cycle. The rounded cycle theater focuses rider attention on the instructor – much like the spokes of a wheel – setting the stage for a thrilling ride. Designed to build endurance, speed and overall body strength, cycling at S3 offers the full motivational experience, including best-in-class choreography, dramatic lighting effects and incomparable sound.

Yoga. In this studio, a soft glow envelops yogis from all angles. Natural illumination from the outside washes over the space, while interior fixtures create a canopy of light above. With soft colors and a vibrant green wall, the result is a calm, comfortable space that is further grounded with incorporation of organic materials. Custom mats, weights, bands, blocks and other accessories complement both yoga flow and yoga strength formats.

The customized experience also extends to the equipment that is foundational to Studio Three’s signature workouts. Modern fitness design and technology play an integral role – harmonizing heart and soul with science and performance. Upgraded studio bikes and accompanying software, weights and benches are designed by renowned innovator Eric Villency, whose unmatched expertise places Studio Three in a league of its own. He works closely with the Studio Three team to continually expand and bring new innovations to light.

Members will enjoy an interactive mobile app for discovering new classes and instructors, scheduling, checking in, celebrating milestones and more.

Studio Three Miami is slated to open Spring 2023. The team is currently conducting a search for key leadership positions.

Visit www.studiothree.com for more information and follow at @studiothree.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation, is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. As of November 30, 2021, LMC had a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

