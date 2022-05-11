L-carnitine Market Size to Hit USD 296.83 Billion by 2030 | Rising Use of L-carnitine supplementation for Post-Exercise Recovery and Weight Management to Drive Growth | The Brainy Insights

The healthcare industry has increased its usage of L-Carnitine by 1.8 percent due to a growing preference for plant-based products in the formulation of medicines.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global L-Carnitine market is expected to grow from USD 182.23 Billion in 2020 to USD 296.83 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



L-carnitine is a supplement that is derived from a naturally occurring amino acid. L-carnitine is necessary for heart and brain function, as well as muscular movement and a variety of other bodily functions. L-carnitine can be converted to acetyl-L-carnitine and propionyl-L-carnitine by the body. According to studies provided by the National Library of Medicine, L-carnitine has also been found to boost lactation and improve metabolism in cows (US Government). According to data provided by Oxford University Press, it is also used for muscle recovery, fuel efficiency, and antioxidant characteristics in dogs and horses, who apparently benefit from L-carnitine supplementation. Over the forecast period, the benefits associated with L-carnitine supplements are expected to boost market expansion.



According to a WHO report issued in 2018, more than 72 percent of the world population is at risk of being diagnosed with one or more cardiovascular illnesses. According to the same report, cardiovascular disorders cause roughly 18 million deaths each year. Ascorbic acid, amino acids, and a high dose of Vitamin C make up L-Carnitine, which is widely utilised in the pharmaceutical industry to treat cardiovascular diseases. L-Carnitine demand has surged because of enhanced heart health awareness campaigns.



Key players operating in the global L-Carnitine market are Biosint S.p.A., Cayman Chemical, ChengDa PharmaCeuticals Co., Ltd., Ceva, HuBeiYuancheng SaichuangTechnology Co, Ltd., Huanggang Huayang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Kaiyuan Hengtai Nutrition Co., Ltd., Lonza, Merck KGaA, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (NEPG) and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others. To enhance their market position in the global L-Carnitine market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The process segment is divided into chemical synthesis, bioprocess. The bioprocess segment accounted for the largest share of the global L-carnitine market of around 72% and a market value of around 131.21 billion in 2020. Bioprocess is a method for producing L-Carnitine that is used because of its high yield and environmental benefits. Increased demand for commercial products forces manufacturers to enhance their manufacturing processes to maximise yield. Asymmetric biological activities involving microbes and enzymes are inherently asymmetric. The biotransformation of achiral precursors such as 3-dehydrocarnitine, crotonobetaine, and y-butyrobetaine, or racemic mixes such as D, L-carnitine, D, L-acyl carnitine, and D, L-carnitinamide, is the most often utilised bioprocess that produces the highest yield. D-carnitine and crotonobetaine can both be employed as biotransformation substrates for l-carnitine production.



The product segment is divided into feed grade, food & pharmaceutical grade. The food & pharmaceutical grade segment accounted for the largest share of the global L-carnitine market of around 75% and a market value of around 136.67 billion in 2020. L-Carnitine in pharmaceutical form is used in a variety of applications for humans, including post-exercise recovery, weight control, male fertility, infant nutrition, and healthy ageing. NutraBio L-Carnitine is a pharmaceutical-grade amino acid that has been potency tested in an HPLC lab and is guaranteed to be free of dangerous contaminants. L-Carnitine Xtreme from Dymatize Nutrition is 100 percent pure pharmaceutical L-Carnitine. L-Carnitine is like the non-essential amino acid carnitine, and it aids in muscle formation and growth. It also aids in fat burning, boosting muscle fatigue resistance, and weight loss without feeling weak.



The application segment is divided into healthcare products, animal feed, functional food and beverages, medicines. In 2020, healthcare products segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 32% of total revenue. L-carnitine is frequently used in a variety of healthcare items, including weight loss and stamina supplements.



Regional Segment Analysis of the L-Carnitine Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the L-Carnitine market with a market share of around and 34.4% and a 62.69 billion of the market revenue in 2020. Because of the increased incidence of obesity and related disorders, as well as strong demand from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors, the North American region is likely to dominate the global market. The multifunctional food and beverage sector has seen considerable improvement in North America over the last decade, due to the rise of a health-conscious customer base. People in North America are becoming more interested in L-carnitine supplements, which is expected to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.



About the report:



The global L-Carnitine market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



