Grammy Nominated, Multiplatinum Producer Epikh Pro Launches New Production Company TGMG

Billboard Charting, 2X Grammy Nominated Multiplatinum Producer Epikh Pro starts a new music production company to shake up the music industry!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Hits like Bryson Tillers “Don’t”, Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B's hit song “Backin It Up”, Royce da 5’9 and Eminem’s instant classic “Caterpillar”, and Lecrae and Kirk Franklin’s Grammy Nominated song “Sunday Morning”, Epikh Pro has established himself as a one of the best music producers throughout the music industry. With so many hits under his belt it was inevitable for Epikh to start a new venture, TGMG (The Greatest Music Group).

TGMG is a new production company/label launched by Epikh Pro that will be dedicated to maximizing artist, producers, and songwriter’s talents from all genres. TGMG focuses on singles, albums, collaborative projects, and synch opportunities for its roster. “Our focus is talent. Talent is often

overlooked for multiple reasons but our job is to help that talent shine to is greatest potential, ” said Epikh.

“Music is a collaborative effort. It’s a group thing. I heard a saying, it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes support to make an artist, a producer, and a songwriter reach their maximum potential.” He goes on to say, “Music is a collaboration of similarities and differences that work harmoniously together. TGMG will house and support creatives that are not only like us but are also different than us. For great success to occur there must be moments where we collaborate and moments where we challenge each other and that’s what we will do at TGMG.

The first artist to sign to TGMG was the beautiful and talented Bella Blaq. Her first release under TGMG “Keep Going” turned into a hit. It charted on iTunes and hit Spotify’s Editorial Playlists (Feelin Myself and Werk It Twerk It). So far under TGMG this has been Bella’s most streamed song. With her tiktok presence of over 1.4 million followers, Bella is in great hands with TGMG.

Be on the look out for Epikh Pro TGMG to sign more talent and release more content soon. It appears that there is a new player in the game ready to make their own mark in music.