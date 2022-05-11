TokudAw Inc. introduces 100% Japanese Silk Mask Made from Samurai Silk, a Registered Japan Heritage

Offering exceptional anti-microbial protection when sprayed with SWIFF, the 100% Japanese Silk Mask is soft and gentle on the skin.

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned boutique tour company TokudAw Inc. has a reputation for their commitment to offer personalized experiences while focusing on sustainable tourism to protect traditional Japanese culture and heritage. On a mission to enlighten and inform clients by means of authentic Japanese experiences, the company provides a range of signature tour experiences, carefully curated to move the hearts of many. Out of these, there are exhilarating samurai experiences, ninja experiences, charity rice planting tours, and more.As one of its sustainable tourism efforts whilst promoting traditional samurai culture, TokudAw has recently announced the creation of a 100% Japanese Silk Mask, made from Samurai silk, a registered Japan Heritage. According to co-manager Wanping Aw, Samurai silk is made in one of the few places left in the world where production and manufacturing of silk products occur in a single location. The samurai warriors actually started the silk industry in Japan after the war.“People love our Japanese Silk Mask for many reasons,” says Aw. “Not only is it soft and gentle on the skin, it is also moisture retaining, and helps keeps your skin fresh and moist. And by purchasing this mask, you will help protect and safeguard the world’s cultural and natural heritage. Additionally, you will be promoting sustainable tourism that creates jobs and promotes local culture and products.“Tourism is returning to normal, and everyone is flying now. The air in planes is so dry, but our masks will keep you feeling comfortable whilst protecting you in an enclosed environment.”The company is also offering SWIFF spray, which has been the subject of several scientific experiments in combination with TokudAw’s 100% Japanese silk masks . It has been shown that our silk mask combined with SWIFF spray can inhibit lipid-enveloped viruses over one thousand times more efficiently than coatings composed of other metal ions, while maintaining their efficacy even after five washes. Moreover, the coatings also inhibit gram positive and negative bacteria, and fungi, and can prevent odors for at least ten washes.SWIFF is hypoallergenic, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free, sustainable and eco-friendly, long-lasting and colorless, free from chemicals, aluminum, parabens, nanoparticles, fragrances, propellants, and PFAS.TokudAw’s 100% Japanese Silk Mask and SWIFF bundle is suitable for people who:• Have sensitive skin• Would like to use a reusable mask, but would like additional anti-microbial protection• Dislike mask breath• Support sustainable tourismThe Japanese Silk Mask and SWIFF spray are available through the company’s website at https://www.tokudaw.com/japanese-silk-mask About the CompanyOffering hand-crafted private tours of Japan, TokudAw Inc. is on a mission to provide experiences that are authentic, culturally enriching and of the highest quality, without the hassle of group tours and total strangers. Every single TokudAw experience is created around the preferences and interests of their clients to recommend experiences that will leave you with a deeper understanding of Japanese culture, bringing together both well-known destinations loved by international travelers, and the lesser-known locations that are only known to locals, so they can experience every side of Japan. Additional services include concierge services for the duration of the trip, knowledgeable and multilingual driver-guides, luxury private vehicles, and a lot more.TokudAw Inc. is co-managed by Kazuhisa Tokuda and Wanping Aw, who has a Ph.D in Biomedical Science and working as a Project Research Associate at Keio University.