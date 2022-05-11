Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market 2021 Latest Innovations, Business Scenario Outlook By 2028
Increasing adoption of Internet-connected devices in the construction industry and rising need to ensure safety of workforce and enhance productivity
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing adoption of Internet-connected device in the construction industry to address common workplace concerns. The construction industry is increasingly deploying IoT technology in order to overcome flat productivity, more schedule overruns, decreased margins, and increasing competition in the industry.
Advancements within the fields of sensors technology, embedded code, property tools, and machinery related to IoT in construction industry offers preventive maintenance along with more advanced benefits and operational features. Predictive maintenance technologies are increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to track the state or status of heavy equipment and monitor fuel consumption of a machines and vehicles in order to gain clear insights regarding overall performance and efficiency. These factors are driving steady demand for IoT technology in the construction industry.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/714
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market.
Key Players operating in the industry are:
Caterpillar Inc., Autodesk, Oracle Corporation, Trimble, KORE Wireless Group, WorldSensing, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT, Sigfox, and CalAmp.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/714
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market
Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:
Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Hardware
Services
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Fleet Management
Predictive Management
Safety Management
Remote operations
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Residential
Commercial
In case of any further queries, get in touch with our expert team @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/714
Radical Features of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Report:
The report encompasses Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements
An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently
Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies
Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report
The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. IoT in Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. IoT in Construction Market By Components Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. IoT in Construction Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. IoT in Construction Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. IoT in Construction Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/714
Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Multi-Rotor Drone Market @ https://marketographics.com/multi-rotor-drone-market-research-report-demand-industry-analysis-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/
Signal Intelligence Market https://marketographics.com/signal-intelligence-market-share/
Lactase Market https://marketographics.com/lactase-market-size/
Cash Flow Market https://marketographics.com/cash-flow-market-share/
Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market https://marketographics.com/big-data-as-a-service-market-share/
IoT in Education Market https://marketographics.com/iot-in-education-market-size/
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-internet-of-things-in-construction-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn