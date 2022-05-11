Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market 2021 Latest Innovations, Business Scenario Outlook By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of Internet-connected devices in the construction industry and rising need to ensure safety of workforce and enhance productivity

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing adoption of Internet-connected device in the construction industry to address common workplace concerns. The construction industry is increasingly deploying IoT technology in order to overcome flat productivity, more schedule overruns, decreased margins, and increasing competition in the industry.

Advancements within the fields of sensors technology, embedded code, property tools, and machinery related to IoT in construction industry offers preventive maintenance along with more advanced benefits and operational features. Predictive maintenance technologies are increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to track the state or status of heavy equipment and monitor fuel consumption of a machines and vehicles in order to gain clear insights regarding overall performance and efficiency. These factors are driving steady demand for IoT technology in the construction industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/714

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Caterpillar Inc., Autodesk, Oracle Corporation, Trimble, KORE Wireless Group, WorldSensing, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT, Sigfox, and CalAmp.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/714

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fleet Management

Predictive Management

Safety Management

Remote operations

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

In case of any further queries, get in touch with our expert team @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/714

Radical Features of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Report:

The report encompasses Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction industry

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT in Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT in Construction Market By Components Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. IoT in Construction Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. IoT in Construction Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. IoT in Construction Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/714

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

Multi-Rotor Drone Market @ https://marketographics.com/multi-rotor-drone-market-research-report-demand-industry-analysis-share-growth-applications-types-and-forecasts-report-2027/

Signal Intelligence Market https://marketographics.com/signal-intelligence-market-share/

Lactase Market https://marketographics.com/lactase-market-size/

Cash Flow Market https://marketographics.com/cash-flow-market-share/

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market https://marketographics.com/big-data-as-a-service-market-share/

IoT in Education Market https://marketographics.com/iot-in-education-market-size/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-internet-of-things-in-construction-market