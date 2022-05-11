Amniocentesis Needle Market is estimated to be US$ 205.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period - By PMI

Amniocentesis Needle Market, By Type (100 –150 mm Needles, Larger Than 150 mm Needles and Smaller Than 100 mm Needles), By Procedure (Amniocentesis Procedures, Amnioreduction Procedures, Foetal Blood Transfusion Procedures, Amnioinfusion Procedures and Cordocentesis Procedures), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Clinics and Other End Users), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- Covina, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amniocentesis is a prenatal diagnostic used to diagnose chromosomal abnormalities and infections in the foetus. Amniocentesis, often known as an amniotic fluid test, is performed to determine sex. In this test, a small amount of fluid, 30 cubic centimetres, is retrieved from the womb. This information is then used to identify any genetic problems in the newborns. Amniocentesis needles have a spiral shape at the tip for transparency in ultrasonography.The global increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders is one of the primary reasons driving market expansion. Another market growth determinant is the increased emphasis on healthcare technical improvements for the creation of new and advanced goods, as well as the rising need for less invasive surgeries.

Region Analysis:

North America dominates the amniocentesis needle market in terms of market share and revenue, and this dominance is expected to continue during the projected period. This is due to the availability of modern healthcare technologies, favourable government policies, an increase in the number of amniocentesis procedures, and the prevalence of favourable regulations. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising birth rates and greater spending on healthcare infrastructure development.





Key Highlight:

Boryung Biopharma and CancerRop, a local startup that diagnoses genetic abnormalities using molecular diagnostics, collaborated in April 2019 to launch "Mom Scanning Plus," a non-invasive prenatal test. The investigation makes use of the G-Scanning plus database, a programme that may employ genetic analysis to assess neonatal developmental problems and find more than 100 unique Microgen deletions and overlapping illnesses.

Medline Industries, Inc. (US) bought Centurion Medical Products (US) in 2018 to strengthen its prenatal kits sector and complement its minor procedure tray kits and rising infection control focus.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Amniocentesis Needle Market accounted for US$ 161.03 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 205.63 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.0%. The Global Amniocentesis Needle Market report segments the market on the basis of type, procedure, end-user and region.

Based on Type, Global Amniocentesis Needle Market is segmented into 100 –150 mm Needles, Larger Than 150 mm Needles and Smaller Than 100 mm Needles.

Based on Procedure, Global Amniocentesis Needle Market is segmented into Amniocentesis Procedures, Amnioreduction Procedures, Foetal Blood Transfusion Procedures, Amnioinfusion Procedures and Cordocentesis Procedures.

Based on End-User, Global Amniocentesis Needle Market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Clinics and Other End Users.

By Region, the Global Amniocentesis Needle Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Amniocentesis Needle Market:

The key players operating in the Global Amniocentesis Needle Market includes Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), CooperSurgical (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smiths Medical (US), Medline (US), Cook Medical (US), Laboratoire CCD (France), Biopsybell (Italy), RI.MOS. (Italy), TSUNAMI MEDICAL (Italy), and Rocket Medical (UK).

