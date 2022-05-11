Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market size to Grow by USD 4,585.3 Million | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing preference for portable and waterproof smart devices, development of advanced connectivity solutions, and introduction of speakers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global waterproof Bluetooth speaker market size is expected to reach 4,585.3 Million in 2028 at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for portable speakers with advanced features, growing availability of speakers with sleek design and enhanced connectivity with smart devices, and rapid advancements in Bluetooth technology are some key factors expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, advent of wireless charging, growing preference for waterproof and dust proof electronic and smart devices, and increasing penetration of internet across the globe are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Waterproof Bluetooth speakers can be paired with other connected and smart devices such as smartphones, computers, iPods, tablets, and other devices that support Bluetooth connectivity. Waterproof feature is measured by IP rating and it offers insights into the degree of protection offered by the electrical casings against solids and liquids. Manufactures utilize various levels of protection – such as conformal coating, nanotechnology, tapes, and superhydrophobic coating, among others – to ensure speakers are waterproof.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Skullcandy, Inc., AmazonBasics, Ultimate Ears, Altec Lansing, Braven, Logitech International SA, boAt, JBL, Scosche, and Fugoo Sport.

The global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproof Bluetooth speakers market on the basis of charging type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Charging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

AC only

AC/DC

DC only

Wireless

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Retail

Education

Institutional Usage

Offices

Homes

Leisure

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Market

