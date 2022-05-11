Graphene Market Forecast Report 2018-2028: Growing Attention on Research and Development & Rising Demand for Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 614.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for printed electronics

Increasing research and development activities and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graphene market size reached USD 614.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 20.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global graphene market revenue growth include rapid increase in research and development activities and initiatives and rising demand for graphene from automotive and aerospace industries among others. A significant number of colleges, research institutions, and businesses are focused on research and development on graphene materials in order to commercialize graphene and develop cost-effective production technologies. For new uses, continuous research and development are underway to make graphene more economical and efficient. Increasing demand for printed electronics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and graphene market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the graphene market. The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the graphene market study.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/803

Top competitors of the Graphene Market profiled in the report include:

Graphenea S.A., NanoXplore Inc., Directa Plus S.p.A., Haydale Graphene Industries plc, Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing XFNANO Materials Tech Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., 2-DTech Ltd, Global Graphene Group, and Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd.

However, complexities in bulk manufacturing and lack of standardization are some key factors expected to hamper growth of the global graphene market to some extent over the forecast period. The graphene market is still in early stages of growth, with few standards and rules deployed currently. Various firms are developing different types of graphene materials, which has resulted in a considerable amount of sector diversity and uncertainty. As a result, there is currently sub-standard or ‘fake’ graphene on the market, which is difficult to spot at the product stage. As a result, several cases of low-quality graphene from vendors have arisen, thereby eroding credibility among end-users. Various institutes are trying to design graphene quality testing approaches.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Monolayer graphene segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of applications, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, motion sensors, semiconductors, nanoelectromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, aeronautical parts, and electrical components. Revenue growth of the monolayer graphene segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for deployment in such application areas during the forecast period.

Graphene oxide segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for nanotechnology in the electronics industry. This form of graphene is dispersible in water as well as other solvents and is available as a solution or powders for coating substrates. The product has a high surface area and can be utilized in solar cells, capacitors, and battery electrodes.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period owing to significant presence of a number of producers and customers in countries in this region. Increasing manufacturing in different industries including automotive, defense, and aerospace is expected to continue to boost Asia Pacific market revenue growth.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/803

Emergen Research has segmented the global graphene on the basis of type, product, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Monolayer Graphene

Bulk Graphene

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Graphene Oxide

Graphene Nanoplatelets

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Composites

Catalyst

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Tires

Paints and Coatings

Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Regional Analysis of the Graphene Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/803

Market Overview:

The research report on the Graphene market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Graphene business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Graphene market size and share for the projected period of 2018-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Graphene market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/803

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Dairy Enzymes Market https://marketographics.com/global-dairy-enzymes-market-by-end-user-by-regional-outlook-industry-analysis-report-and-forecast-2021-2027/



Polylactic Acid Market https://marketographics.com/polylactic-acid-market-to-reach-usd-5944-9-million-by-2027-emergen-research/



Advanced Ceramics Market https://marketographics.com/advanced-ceramics-market-size-worth-usd-14-13-billion-by-2028-at-4-7-cagr/

Activated Carbon Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138482/0/en/Activated-Carbon-Market-Size-Worth-USD-14-07-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-9-6-Emergen-Research.html



Sodium Dichromate Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138590/0/en/Sodium-Dichromate-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-242-4-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market @ http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/15/2145667/0/en/Water-and-Wastewater-Treatment-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-472-53-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Tungsten Carbide Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/15/2145714/0/en/Tungsten-Carbide-Market-Worth-USD-27-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-8-5-Emergen-Research.html



Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/fr/news-release/2020/12/17/2146732/0/en/Anti-Fingerprint-Coatings-Market-Size-Worth-USD-1-297-8-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html



Dairy Enzymes Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/01/18/2160104/0/en/Dairy-Enzymes-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-999-8-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-2-Emergen-Research.html



Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/25/2163702/0/en/Magnesia-Chrome-Bricks-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-2-742-9-Million-by-2027-Rise-in-Infrastructure-Development-Activities-will-be-the-Key-Factor-Driving-the-Industry-Growth-States-Emer.html

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Graphene Market Size Worth USD 2,676.0 Million in 2028