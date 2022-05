Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market is Expected to Reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028

Reports And Data

Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Size – USD 24.64 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 13.9%, Market Trends – Rise in cloud based applications.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easy connectivity to personal devices, such as mobiles, laptops, etc. is the primary factor in influencing market growth.The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia’s Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.Connected automotive infotainment systems typically include audio-video features and two-way communications tools, which include standard radio and CD players, and allow phone connections, vehicle voice commands and other types of interactive audio or video. The systems even include rear-seat DVD features that enable passengers to watch any visual media.The network connectivity issues may hinder the growth of the market. Infotainment systems require high-performance, high data rates and time-synchronous data streams on multiple devices. Thus, the systems are required to be designed for optimal signal integrity at high frequencies.Key participants include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.Get Free Sample PDF Copy@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1231 Further key findings from the report suggest• The market is segmented on the basis of platforms into software and hardware. Softwares include Android, GENIVI Linux, AGL and QNX. Hardware include Intel – Apollo Lake, Qualcomm – 602A, 820A, Renesas – R-Car H2/H3, TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X, Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8 and NVIDIA – Jetson.• The software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the growth of QNX.• The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars dominated the segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 12.8%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand of luxury cars, such as SUV, Sedans, or MUVs.• The market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into SDL, CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror, Link, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE.• The market is segmented on the basis of application into multimedia streaming: audio, internet radio, and video, connected navigation and location-based content, social media and networking and in-car Wi-Fi networks.• Multimedia streaming dominated the market in 2020, and will grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, since most modern car designs has access to internet TV and mobile TV, CD players, USBs or Bluetooth for audio, internet radio, and video streaming.• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, particularly The U.S., dominates the market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.9%, due to the rapid adoption of luxury cars.• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global connected automotive infotainment system Market on the basis of platforms, vehicle type, application, connectivity, and region:Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Softwareo Androido GENIVI Linuxo AGLo QNX• Hardwareo Intel – Apollo Lakeo Qualcomm – 602A, 820Ao Renesas – R-Car H2/H3o TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2Xo Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8o NVIDIA - JetsonVehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Passenger cars• Commercial Vehicleo Light Commercial Vehicleso Heavy Commercial VehiclesConnectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• SDL• CarPlay• Android Auto• MirrorLink• Bluetooth• Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTEApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)• Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video• Connected Navigation and Location-based Content• Social Media and Networking• In-car Wi-Fi NetworksRequest a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1231 Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• MEA• Latin AmericaTable of Content:• Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Overview• Economic Impact on Industry• Market Competition by Manufacturers• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region• Market Effect Factors Analysis• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type• Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Forecast• Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Analysis by Application• Manufacturing Cost Analysis• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders• Research Finding/ Conclusion• AppendixThank you for taking the time to read our article. Please contact us if you have any questions about customization. Our team will ensure that the report is tailored to your specific requirements.Browse More Reports:Satellite Communication Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/satellite-communication-market Traffic Sensor Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/traffic-sensor-market Prescriptive Analytics Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/prescriptive-analytics-market Robotics and Automation in the Food Industry Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robotics-and-automation-in-the-food-industry-market Multi-Factor Authentication Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/multi-factor-authentication-market