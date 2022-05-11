Next Level Aviation™ and Aero Engine Solutions enter multi-year USM agreement for CFM56 family engine accessories
Next Level Aviation™ (NLA), a trusted link in OEM, airline, aircraft leasing company and MRO supply chains, and Aero Engine Solutions Inc (AES), a narrow body engine lessor and parts company have entered into a multi-year used serviceable material (USM) consignment agreement covering CFM56 family engine accessories.
As part of the agreement, AES will consign engine accessories off their CFM56 teardowns to Next Level Aviation, and NLA will handle repair management for the consigned inventory. Next Level Aviation will also support both companies’ global customer bases with engine accessory USM at market-leading turnaround times and pricing.
“We have so much synergy with the team at Aero Engine Solutions and we are proud to partner with AES for their CFM56 engines,” said Matt Dreyer, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Next Level Aviation. “AES has the deserved reputation of offering the highest level of quality, integrity and value and we are excited to work with the team there.”
“Next Level is an efficient, experienced, and trusted link in the aviation supply chain, and their integrity, superior customer service, impeccable quality assurance and teamwork make them the ideal partners for us,” said Tyler Norman, President, and CEO of Aero Engine Solutions.
About Next Level Aviation™
Next Level Aviation™ is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet.
Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation™ has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. For more information please contact Jack Gordon (jack@nextlevelaviation.net) or visit nextlevelaviation.net.
About Aero Engine Solutions
Created in 2015, AES’ experience includes Aeronautical Engineering, Engine Maintenance, Whole Asset Leasing, Aircraft Trading, Surplus Parts Distribution, Warehouse and Inventory Management, Portfolio Management, and Finance.
The company’s focus is the supply of commercial aircraft parts, components, and accessories through the sourcing and disassembly of whole aircraft. Our customers include many of the world's leading Airlines, MROs, Aircraft Leasing Organizations, and Financial Institutions. Our commitment is to provide the highest level of quality, integrity, and value, all while meeting the critical needs of our customers. For more information or to get in touch, please visit AeroEngineSolutions.com
