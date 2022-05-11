Submit Release
Hà Nội hosts Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2022

VIETNAM, May 11 -  

A booth of Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2022. — VNS Photo Thu Trà

HÀ NỘI —The 29th Việt Nam International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2022) opened it doors at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre on Wednesday. 

Some 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors, including those from Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Australia, the US, Belarus and the Czech Republic are parcipating to the four-day expo - the first pharmaceutical and medical event in the capital in two years, due to the pandemic.

"The Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2022 offers pharmaceutical and medical enterprises from Việt Nam and overseas opportunities to showcase their latest achievements and products in the two areas including medical equipment for hospitals, clinics and healthcare," said Nguyễn Trọng Quý from the event's management board. 

The event also helped to connect the State management agencies with scientists and businesses while enhancing links among businesses, hospitals and customers, Quý said during the opening ceremony.

Two forums discussing the domestic medical equipment market and preventive healthcare services will be held on the sidelines of the expo. Another conference on applying traditional medicine in caring for and improving people's health will be also included.  

Co-organised by Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC, in collaboration with Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC, the previous edition attracted 60 foreign and domestic exhibitors. — VNS

