Electromagnetic Weapons Market Emerging Trend, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development

Electromagnetic Weapons Market Size – USD 429.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – Increasing geographical conflicts” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electromagnetic weapons market size reached USD 429.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of electromagnetic weapons in military activities and rising investment in advanced electromagnetic weapon research and development are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

In addition, increasing geographical conflicts will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. In all areas, except Africa, conflict intensity in 2020 was slightly lower than in 2019. Despite the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, some conflicts continued unabated. Geographical conflicts and use of Unmanned Manned Vehicles (UAVs) and drones is expected to increase adoption of electromagnetic weapons among military forces is countries across the globe, which in turn is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Electromagnetic Weapons market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research.

The report also studies the key companies of the Electromagnetic Weapons market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, The Boeing Company, Rheinmetall AG, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and Epirus Inc.

𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭

Non-lethal weapons segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Non-lethal weapons including taser guns, flash-bang & smoke bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas are very effective in managing crowds and protesters, as well as in military activities because these usually cause minor to moderate injury or damage.

Airborne segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to steady deployment of electromagnetic weapons in special mission aircraft, tactical UAVs, helicopters, and fighter jets.

North America is expected to register a considerably faster revenue growth rate as compared to other regional markets in the global electromagnetic weapons market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies such as The Boeing Company, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Epirus Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are among others, in countries in the region.

The report further divides the Electromagnetic Weapons market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Electromagnetic Weapons market.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lethal Weapons

Electromagnetic Bombs

Rail Guns

Electromagnetic Pulse

Non-lethal Weapons

Pulsed Energy Projectile

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Airborne

Special Mission Aircrafts

Tactical UAVs

Helicopters

Fighter Jets

Land

Handheld Electromagnetic Weapons

Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Combat Vehicles

Combat Support Vehicles

Weapon Systems

Defence Systems

Launch Systems

Naval

Submarines

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Combat Ships

The study segments the Electromagnetic Weapons industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

