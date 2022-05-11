Indian Fish Market to Reach 29 Million Tons by 2027 | Growth CAGR of 8.9%

Indian Fish Market 2022-2027: Share, Size, Growth, Consumption, Top Producers and Business Opportunity

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Fish Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027”, The fish market size in India reached a volume of 17.4 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 29 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027. Fish is an aquatic animal that is found in small ponds, high mountain streams, and the ocean. It is a rich source of iron, iodine, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. It also contains low-fat, high-quality protein filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins, including D and B2 (riboflavin). It is preferred over other meats as it contains an equivalent amount of protein while being lower in calories. Fish offers various health benefits, such as boosting brain health, lowering the risks of heart attack, stroke, and protecting vision.

Covid-19 Impact Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the demand for fish in India. The restrictions on trade and travel, along with import and export activities, have negatively impacted the market. Furthermore, the closure of restaurants and hotels has led to the declining sales of fish across the country. However, with the reducing number of active COVID-19 cases and the high vaccination rates in India, the restrictions are gradually being lifted. Along with this, the widespread preference for online contactless food delivery among the masses is currently creating a positive outlook for the market.

Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by the widespread preference for protein-rich diets among the masses. Furthermore, the increasing health awareness regarding fish consumption is providing an impetus to the market growth. Due to the hectic schedules led by the working professionals, there has been a rising demand for frozen and canned foods, which is catalyzing the product sales across the country. Apart from this, the rapid expansion of the organized food retail sector is propelling the market growth further. Besides this, an increase in aquaculture production and various favorable practices adopted by the fishermen to boost the production are favorably impacting the market. Moreover, the government of India is undertaking several initiatives to promote the cultivation of targeted commercial fishes in ponds and inland water bodies, which is anticipated to contribute to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Fish Type:

• Inland Fishes

o Indian Major Carps

o Pangasius

o Exotic Carps

o Clarias

o Anabas

o Rupchanda

o Tilapia

o Seabass

o Others

• Marine Fishes

• Shrimps

• Scampi

Breakup by Product Type:

• Fresh

• Frozen

• Canned

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail

• Institutional

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised

• Unorganised

Breakup by States:

• West Bengal

• Andhra Pradesh

• Karnataka

• Kerala

• Gujarat

• Tamil Nadu

• Maharashtra

• Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

