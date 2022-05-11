U.S. Cheese Market to Hit USD 55.95 Billion by 2029; Evolving Consumer Dietary Preference to Fuel Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in U.S. cheese market are Lactalis International (France) , The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) , Glanbia Plc (Ireland) , Arla Foods amba (Denmark) , Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.) , Saputo, Inc. (Canada) , Land O’ Lakes (U.S.) , Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.) , Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands) , Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand) and other.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. cheese market size is anticipated to hit USD 55.95 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. The evolving dietary consumption patterns across developing and developed countries due to improving income levels and urbanization are anticipated to amplify the demand for cheese, thereby boosting the market’s growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “U.S. Cheese Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 38.98 billion in 2021 and USD 40.73 billion in 2022. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for convenience and nutritious food products is projected to bolster the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 pandemic inflicted serious supply chain disruptions and caused hindrances in raw material procurement. This caused a surge in shipping costs and costlier labor. However, the stockpiling trends observed during the initial days of the pandemic gave significant traction to the market. The demand for cheese products rose as home-cooking picked a major boost amid the pandemic. The market is witnessing uncertainty due to the unanticipated coronavirus waves that influence the industry but is projected to witness swift expansion post-pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-cheese-market-106630

List of Key U.S. Cheese Market Players-

Lactalis International (France)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Arla Foods amba (Denmark)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S.)

Saputo, Inc. (Canada)

Land O’ Lakes (U.S.)

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into processed and natural cheese. On the basis of form, the market is divided into spreadable, block, and others. On the basis of product type, the market is classified into Feta, Munster, Ricotta, Parmesan/Parmigiano-Reggiano, Stilton, Roquefort, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and others.

Report Coverage-

It highlights comprehensive information on the latest industry developments.

It includes an assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

It incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for precise market prediction.

It profiles the various key players operating in the market.

It highlights the various restraints and drivers of the market’s growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/u-s-cheese-market-106630

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.64% 2029 Value Projection USD 55.95 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 38.9 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 103 Segments covered Cheddar, Mozzarella, Roquefort, Stilton, Parmesan/Parmigiano-Reggiano, Ricotta, Munster Growth Drivers



Increased Demand for Convenience & Notorious Food Products Among Consumers to Promote Market Growth. Pitfalls & Challenges Adviser Health Impact Due to Over Consumption of Processed Cheese Products to Negatively Impact Market Growth.





































Drivers & Restraints-



Evolving Consumer Dietary Preference to Fuel Market Growth

Cheese is widely utilized as an ingredient in various food products, including pizza, sandwiches, and others. The growing popularity of these food products has propelled the demand for cheese in the U.S. The dietary consumption patterns across developing and developed countries are evolving due to rising disposable income levels and urbanization. The growing trend of incorporating natural and organic food products is expected to boost the demand for chemical-free cheese products. These factors are anticipated to amplify the demand for cheese, thereby boosting the U.S. cheese market growth.

However, health problems caused by overconsumption of cheese may restrain the market’s expansion during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Launch New Offerings to Garner Higher Sales

The fairly fragmented U.S. cheese market comprises minor and major cheese companies. The cutthroat competition has increased the acquisitions of smaller firms in the past recent years. The major market players possess robust distribution networks and focus on the launch of innovative and unique cheese products to garner growth and enlarge their geographical outreach. Additionally, many players are heavily investing in product line expansions to bolster their sales and revenues. For instance, In May 2021, Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor, and Hilmar Cheese Company Inc. made an announcement about constructing a new avant-garde whey protein and cheese processing plant in Dodge City, Kansas.

Key Industry Development-

October 2020: MWC, the joint venture between Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Select Milk Producers Inc., and Glanbia Nutritionals, became operational after obtaining milk from local farmers.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-cheese-market-106630

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis Related to COVID-19

U.S. Cheese Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Natural Processed By Form (Value) Block Hard Soft Spreadable Others By Product Type (Value) Cheddar Mozzarella Roquefort Stilton Parmesan/Parmigiano-Reggiano Ricotta Munster Feta Others



TOC Continued…!



Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-cheese-market-106630

Read Related Insights:

Cheese Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Cheese Type (Natural, Processed), By Ingredients (Milk, Enzymes, Additives, Cultures), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Cheese Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Blue Cheese, Others), By Application (Ready-to-cook/Ready-to-eat Meals, Sauces, Dressings, and Dips, Bakery Snacks & Dessert, Soups) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Cheese Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Animal-based and Plant-based), Product Type (Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, and Others), Type (Processed, Natural, Block, Spreadable, and Hard & Soft Cheese), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: