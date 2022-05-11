Go Black Own Launches Market’s First All-In-One Mobile App For Black Own Businesses

Available In The Apple App Store & Google Play Store

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Black Own, LLC, an internet services platform for black own businesses, announced today the launch of the first-ever all-in-one mobile app for black own businesses.

The Go Black Own mobile app is a native, exclusive app that provides supporters and black owned businesses a centralized platform for anything black owned. With this mobile app, Go Black Own is meeting a glaring market need. The Go Black Own App can be downloaded for free on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

“I wanted to build an all-in-one platform that was transformational and not transactional for black own businesses and I believe we achieved it,” said Kyle D. Amaker, Founder and CEO of Go Black Own, LLC. “Go Black Own is a platform built for us, empowered by us,” Kyle continues.

On the Go Black Own Mobile App, supporters have the ability to search for anything black owned including businesses, restaurants, hotels, and upcoming black own events relative to their location. They will also be able to stay up-to-date with trending news pertaining to black own businesses and shop the first ever black-owned marketplace.

“The black-owned marketplace is the first of its kind. Black own businesses now have a platform were they can sell directly to supporters, from selling their products and/or services, restaurants selling their menu items, to selling tickets to their black own events. No other platform on the market offers this combination of features for black own businesses,” Kyle adds.

On the app, supporters, will have the ability to chat directly with black owned business owners with the unique two-way messaging system feature, bookmark their favorite businesses, and create a wishlist for products in the marketplace. They will also be able to read real reviews and share their own experiences.

To download the free Go Black Own Mobile App, please visit the Apple App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android phone users. Search for “Go Black Own.”

About Go Black Own

Go Black Own, LLC is an internet-related services platform for black owned businesses. The company is on a mission to empower black owned businesses worldwide by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. The platform has over 7,700 black own businesses with businesses added daily. Go Black Own is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in all things black owned.

To learn more, visit https://goblackown.com/