ADOT assisting Tempe’s US 60 repair work following water line break

PHOENIX – With the flow of water under the surface of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) now stopped, the Arizona Department of Transportation is supporting the city of Tempe’s freeway repair work near McClintock Drive following this past weekend’s break in a municipal water line.

Tempe utility crews have worked around the clock to stop the flow of water into areas beneath US 60 – a necessary step for damage assessment and freeway repairs to advance in the coming days.

The closures along US 60 in areas between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 will need to stay in place until repairs can be made and the freeway is deemed safe to carry traffic again.

Contractors hired by Tempe, working with ADOT staff, will continue damage assessments today (Wednesday, May 11). The work includes surveying areas beneath the pavement to determine if soil has shifted due to pressure from water released by the broken water main.

The break in the municipal water line occurred early Saturday (May 7) near McClintock Drive in an area north of the freeway’s westbound lanes near the westbound exit ramp. Tempe plans to make repairs to the pipeline in a separate project.

Freeway repair work by Tempe’s contractors will focus on checking and stabilizing the ground under US 60 and making repairs to sections of concrete pavement excavated while crews were looking for the source of the water line break.

Eastbound US 60 is closed between the I-10 interchange and McClintock Drive . The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at McClintock Drive is open but drivers should expect delays due to heavier traffic and possible work-related restrictions. The southbound State Route 143 on-ramp at University Drive also is closed.

Westbound US 60 is closed between Loop 101 and McClintock Drive. Drivers are able to use westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue since those ramps are located west of the area where repair work is taking place.

Detours: Westbound US 60 traffic approaching the closure is being detoured to north- or southbound Loop 101. Drivers who travel north on Loop 101 can then use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) toward Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Motorists who use southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to connect with I-10.

Drivers on I-10 who normally would use eastbound US 60 should consider using either eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 or eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond the closure.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.