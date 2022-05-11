Betaine Market Size Worth US$ 5,110.0Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Betaine Market size was valued at US$ 3,312.0Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0Mn by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Betaine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Synthetic Betaine, Natural Betaine); Form (Betaine Anhydrous, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Others); Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Detergents, Others), and Geography. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. The scope of study involves understanding the factors responsible for this growth of the betaine market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant betaine players in the market and their key developments.

The betaine market is bifurcated based on type as synthetic betaine and natural betaine. The synthetic segment dominated the global betaine market whereas the natural segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The rising implementation of synthetic betaine in the animal feed sector and as a dietary supplement is estimated to fuel the betaine market all over the globe. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. Synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. Some of the medical uses of synthetic betaine include treating the abnormally low levels of potassium in the case of hypokalemia, hardening of the arteries in atherosclerosis, inner ear infections, protecting the liver, and many others.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3,312.0 Million in 2018 Market Size Value by US$ 5,110.0 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 157 No. Tables 75 No. of Charts & Figures 83 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type , by Form , by Applications and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Betaine Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

American Crystal Sugar Company., AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Stepan Company, Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd, among others.

North America accounted for the highest share in the global betaine market. Rising demands from various end-use industries like animal feeds, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, is mainly driving the betaine market of the North American region. Rising health awareness among the consumers has led to the rise in demands for dietary supplements, which in turn drive the North American betaine market. Betaine is widely being used in the sports and energy drinks, as it helps in enhancing the power, strength, and physical performance of the athlete. Betaine is naturally found in vegetables like broccoli, spinach, and beets, which helps in preventing liver, and heart diseases.





The global betaine market by geography is segmented into six regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global betaine market in 2018, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. In addition the, US and Canada are the two key countries in the North America region which are expected to significantly drive the betaine market and also expected to continue its dominance in terms of CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Some

Betaine is used in the personal care industry as an alternative to sulfur-based surfactants. It primarily functions as an anti-irritant and humectant in numerous types of cosmetic and personal care products. The small polar molecules of betaine ingredients are prone to hydrogen bonding, which has the potential to retain moisture. Betaine helps in hydrating the skin, without the residual stickiness often associated with glycerin based emulsions. When betaine is implemented in skincare products, it helps in decreasing the depth of wrinkles temporarily and gives the face a smoother appearance. Its specific molecular structure is also responsible for giving it unique solvent powers and sensory properties, such as a silky and smooth feel. Therefore, owing to its silky and smooth effect, it is widely used in hair shampoos and conditioners.

Cocamidopropyl betaine is used in household cleaning products, such as hand dishwashing liquids, and laundry detergents. Other functions of betaine include antistatic, hair conditioning, skin-conditioning, cleansing, and foam booster and viscosity increasing agent. The benefits of natural betaine in personal care formulations were discovered around thirty years ago and is widely used because of its unique properties and easiness to use in formulations. In skincare application, it is used in creams, lotions, aftershaves, eye products, baby products, lightening, anti-age, sensitive skin products, acne treatments, skin cleansing shower, and bath products, hand sanitizers, and hair removers. In hair care products, it is widely used in shampoos, conditioners, styling products, scalp care products, relaxers. In oral care, it is used in toothpaste, tooth gels, and mouthwashes. Therefore, the wide application of betaine in the skin, and hair care products boost the demand for betaine in the personal care sector.





Cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) and lauramidopropyl betaine are a class of ingredients called amidopropyl betaine. These ingredients consist of various fatty acids bound to amidopropyl betaine. Lauramidopropyl Betaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, and other related amidopropyl betaine are used as surfactants in the production of cosmetic and personal care products. Surfactants help to clean hair and skin by helping water to mix with oil and dirt so that they can be rinsed away. Surfactants behave like detergents or soap and thus are found in bath products, skin cleansing products, and hair care products, such as shampoos, conditioners, and sprays.

The presence of betaine in the sports drink helps improve the metabolism in the body that results in increased athlete performance. Betaine helps in increasing the anaerobic power by approximately 5.5% and helps in improving the performance by elevating the intramuscular creatine stores, protects the muscle cells from stress-induced damage and also helps in increasing the muscle strength. Betaine is present in foods in varying amounts that are associated with osmotic stress and growing conditions. Betaine has been proven to be successful in favoring the heart, kidney, liver and in DNA methylation of the body.





Betaine has been used as a feed supplement in animal nutrition for more than fifty years. It is added to farmed fish feed as an osmolyte to protect fish from the stress of moving from low to high salinity. Salmon liver mitochondria actively take up betaine when exposed to osmotic stress. Betaine serves as osmoregulator and can also be used to reduce the negative effects of heat stress. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the levels of betaine to be used in the food or nutraceutical products. This further provides a lucrative opportunity for the key players operating in the betaine market.

Thus, it should be consumed at a recommended levels. Manufacturers of food products are strictly following the recommended levels of betaine. Betaine is highly being used in the pharmaceuticals industry, as it aids in maintaining digestive health, proper liver functioning, and fat loss, among others. Due to this, pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly being developing products with betaine as a composition. Thus, betaine market is expected to grow with the rise in pharmaceuticals industry. Thus, the aforementioned factors depict that favorable government initiatives are boosting the growth of the global betaine market.





The overall global betaine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the betaine market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the betaine market.





