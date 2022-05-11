Submit Release
Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on June 18th & 19th, 2022

ADELANTO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814

Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Vietnam June 19th, 2022

Cordially Invited

Compatriots, Leaders of Religions, Associations, Media Agencies, Press, Comrades in Arms,

To attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on June 18th & 19th, 2022, to honor the 58,721 America-Vietnam Warriors who have sacrificed their lives in Vietnam for the ideal of Freedom, Peace and defended South Vietnam before 30.04.1975. It is also the Anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Vietnam and on the Gala of the Vietnamese Militia Honor Imperial Duke President DAO MINH QUAN as Emperor that will be held on at 2 locations:

1- Hexagon Monument – June 18th, 2022, from 10 AM – 2 PM

2- Sheraton Hotel – June 19th, 2022 from 5 PM – 11 PM

For the reception to be thorough, guests are kindly requested to contact the Organizing Committee at the following phone number (or email):

Lt. General Lam: (403) 831-6672; Major General Ton: (+61) 413-567-537

Vietnamese: Brigadier General Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228

Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM

R.S.V.P: Before May 19th, 2022.

Honor Support ($5,000+), VIP Guest ($500) or Guest ($150).

Remark:

Gala attire and we will send or email invitations to you, upon request confirmation.

Information:
https://www.hexagonmonument.com
https://www.chinhphuquocgia.com



ĐỆ TAM VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA
CHÍNH PHỦ QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM LÂM THỜI
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814

Trân Trọng Kính Mời

Quý Đồng Bào, Nhân Sĩ, Cựu Quân Nhân QLVNCH, Quý Lãnh Đạo các Tôn Giáo, Hiệp Hội, Cơ Quan Truyền Thông, Báo Chí, các Chiến Hữu,

Để Tham dự Lễ Khánh Thành Lục Giác Đài vào ngày 19.06.2022, đúng vào ngày kỷ niệm QLVNCH, và nhân dịp Dân Quân Việt Nam Tôn Vinh Đức Quốc Công Tổng Thống ĐÀO MINH QUÂN lên ngôi Hoàng Đế, sẽ được tổ chức tại 2 địa điểm:

1- Hexagon Monument
2- Sheraton Hotel

Để việc đón tiếp được chu đáo, quý khách vui lòng liên hệ với Ban Tổ Chức theo số điện thoại (hoặc email) sau:
Tr. Tướng Lâm: (403) 831-6672;
Th. Tướng Tôn: (+61) 413-567-537
Ch. Tướng Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM

Vui lòng phúc đáp trước ngày 19.05.2022
Mạnh Thường Quân ($5,000+), Khách Đặc Biệt ($500) hoặc Quý Khách ($150).

Lưu Ý:
Trang phục dạ tiệc và chúng tôi sẽ gửi Thiệp Mời qua email cho bạn, khi có yêu cầu xác nhận.

Websites:

Government website: https://www.chinhphuquocgia.com

Referendum: https://www.cpqgvnlttcdy.com

Welcome President ĐÀO back to VN: https://www.dontongthong.com

Hexagon Monument: https://www.hexagonmonument.com

Federation Descendants: https://www.vnch3.com



Summary Biography of Imperial Duke President DAO MINH QUAN.

Tiểu Sử của Đức Quốc Công Tổng Thống ĐÀO MINH QUÂN https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/310d1c2d16d95e2d29231b63f73f4bf2ad996643FBP21118198.pdf.html

Discussing - Tham Luận
https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/299b3a6be95ce5b1c3786e920f5235be3508ed2bFBP21118198.pdf.html

Hiến Pháp Đệ Tam VNCH
https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/4933b00ebf08157aa45b50deee94595d218c6f17FBP21118198.pdf.html

Constitution of the Republic of Vietnam
https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/8b6cc0be074c5fc94683b0d0b6c8a9bd507c600dFBP21118198.pdf.html

Nam Quán Thi Tập
https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/60b925d34029383e72ee6143d7daf02c65c14473FBP21118198.pdf.html

HUE LAM
The Third Republic of Vietnam
+1 4038316672
diplomatic@cpqgvnlt.com

Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on June 18th & 19th, 2022

