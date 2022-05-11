Road Closures due to Slide on State Route 1034 in Armstrong County

​Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is alerting motorists to a road closure on State Route 1034 between Sloan Hill Road and State Route 1031 in Armstrong County.

To detour, motorists should follow Sloan Hill Road to State Route 28 to Ridge Road (State Route 1029 to State Route 1034. Estimated reopen time is May 23, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

