How M&M International is Helping St. Peter’s Transform Space, Lives, and Faith
St. Peter’s Anglican Church is campaigning to restore the bell tower, roof, and ceiling with the help of M&M International
M&M International has been working closely with St. Peter’s to help them reach their goal and engage donors.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Peter’s Anglican Church, one of Cobourg’s most well-known landmarks located on King and College Streets, has launched the “Transforming – space, lives & faith” fundraising campaign. With missional transformation and financial stewardship services from M&M International, the campaign has quickly garnered the attention and generosity of the local community.
M&M International has been working closely with St. Peter’s to help them reach their goal and engage donors. Over the past 10 years, M&M International has helped their clients–including many faith-based missions–raise more than $30 million. Further, their clients reach or exceed their fundraising goals 98% of the time, and St. Peter’s is just days away from joining that group.
With the help of M&M International, St. Peter’s designed the “Transforming – space, lives & faith” fundraising campaign to ensure St. Peter’s can continue to fulfill the parish’s mission as “A church for all seasons, and all peoples, for three main reasons:
• lifelong learning
• lifelong growing
• lifelong serving as the Body of Christ”.
St. Peter’s is regarded for their focus on connection and developing community partnerships. An inclusive space where everyone is welcome, St. Peter’s is working hard to meet the growing demands of their active faith community in ministry and mission. As such, the parish has been planning to improve and update over the last five years and undertook a full review of the entire St. Peter’s Campus. The result has been the creation of the “Plan for Mission” - a sustainable plan to further engage the growing community of Cobourg in God’s mission.
The campaign “Transforming – space, faith & lives” campaign launched on February 6, and through the generous support of parishioners, the church is very close to reaching their fundraising goal in just over two months since the campaign’s launch.
In the coming weeks, St. Peter’s will be formally reaching out to the community of Cobourg with more information on how to support the fundraising efforts for this heritage building.
To learn more about the campaign, M&M International’s other work, as well as St. Peter’s plans for the future:
https://www.stpeterscobourg.org/transformingcampaign/. Martha Asselin of M&M International can be reached for further questions, comments, or information at +1 (416) 845-7025 or campaign@stpeterscobourg.org
