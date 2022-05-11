Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Worth USD 4,921.44 Million by 2030 at 20.11% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

MRFR Offering Latest Research Report On Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Information By Solution (Communication Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure Surveillance Infrastructure and Others), End-Use (Agriculture & Forestry, Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring and Others), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Type (Persistent and Non-Persistent) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

Market Scope:

Unmanned traffic management can be described as an aircraft system used in the traffic ecosystem for autonomously controlling all the operations of unmanned aerial systems. This is an advanced system that facilitates the management of drones’ traffic in the airspace’s lower level. This can cover numerous subsystems that work together to provide end-to-end service.

The surging adoption of unmanned craft in various commercial applications including photo and videography, remote sensing, gas, mineral exploration, oil, recreational uses, disaster relief, and many other purposes can offer attractive growth opportunities to the firms in the following years.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent contenders in the unmanned traffic management market include:

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Altitude Angel (UK)

Thales Group (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Skyward (US)

Frequentis (Austria)

Unifly (Belgium)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

AirMap, Inc. (US)

Nova Systems (Australia)

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global market for unmanned traffic management has been thriving at a spectacular pace, thanks to the surge in UAV traffic in the commercial airspace. Unmanned Aerial Systems or UAS have grown in popularity over the past few years, with UAVs expected to be the most driven sector in the worldwide aerospace industry.

Rising approval to legally use commercial drones is directly linked to the development of reliable and efficient unmanned traffic management solutions, given that unmanaged flying can put infrastructure as well as lives in grave danger. This can elevate the risk of damage to the property as well as people. Continuous developments in detect-and-avoid technology have been crucial in the successful emergence of UTM systems and also for integrating drones in the national airspace.

Private and public investments in UTM are mounting with companies diligently working on getting their drones `airworthy` by the BVLOS. Successfully assessed UTMs can be waivered from the line-of-sight requirement that is imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA. With drones proving themselves indispensable for effective and timely Covid-19 epidemic monitoring, demand for drones has been soaring while the use of UTM will soar as well.

Market Restraints

The unmanned traffic management market growth can be slowed down by the introduction of various regulations and policies banning the use of UAVs as well as flying robots in flying zones. This will lead to a fall in the demand for unmanned traffic management, air traffic and robots, ultimately hampering the market demand in the long run.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unfavorable for the majority of the sectors worldwide, giving rise to a number of public health measures, and disrupting the supply chains of the manufacturers. The spread of the pandemic has led to a shutdown of various operational facilities across the globe.

However, the companies active in the unmanned traffic management market are trying to safeguard the wellbeing and health of their employees while backing government goals with respect to the maintenance of vital business activities. Reduction in cash flow has been another major concern, with most of the customers falling behind on payments or unable to make purchases, while inventory is canceled owing to disrupted supply chains. On the bright side, many unmanned traffic management system developers are working on strategizing operations to remain resilient during the pandemic with minimum economic losses.

The players are trying to optimize their operations as well as strategy to sustain and ultimately beat the intense competition.

Segment Overview

The major industry end-users are Logistics & Transportation, Surveillance & Monitoring, and Agriculture & Forestry. Logistics and transportation segment will be leading the worldwide market for unmanned traffic management. The strong growth of this section can be the result of the heightened use of small-scale unmanned aerial systems (under 25 kg in weight) by internet companies and retail organizations.

Key solutions discussed in the MRFR study are Communication Infrastructure, Navigation Infrastructure Surveillance Infrastructure, and more. The communication infrastructure segment is on track to achieve the lead in the Unmanned Traffic Management market over the evaluation period. The segmental growth can be in response to the rise in Beyond Line-of-Sight Operations (BVLOS), which expect precise correspondence of Unmanned Traffic Management as well as robot administrators.

Main components of unmanned traffic management are Software, Services, and Hardware. The service segment is on its way to obtaining the highest position in the UTM market. The prime focus of unmanned traffic management is on service providers that supply flight and security along with information to the UTM coupled with the drone operators.

Types of unmanned traffic management systems are non-persistent and persistent. The persistent unmanned traffic management segment can project growth at the highest rate in the coming years, considering the rise in logistics and transportation activities in most of the developed economies like the UK, Switzerland and the United States.

Regional Analysis

North America is at present the market leader and the is the top consumer of unmanned traffic management solutions. North America will continue to retain its leadership all through the review period, thanks to the rise in drone activities, and surging investments by the government agencies in drone BVLOS operations. Strong presence of renowned firms like Lockheed Martin, Harris Corporation, and AirMap in the region will ensure smooth progress throughout the assessment period.

