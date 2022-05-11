Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the macular degeneration treatment market size s expected to grow from $7.55 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.04%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global macular degeneration treatment size is expected to reach $10.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.15%. The increasing burden of retinal disorders is expected to propel the macular degeneration treatment market industry growth.

The macular degeneration treatment global market consists of sales of macular degeneration treatment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to treat macular degeneration eye disease. Macula refers to the central portion of the retina, a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the backside of the eye. The macula is responsible for central vision. Degeneration of the macula, which affects the central part of the retina (the macula) and results in distortion or loss of central vision, occurs most commonly after the age of 60 and is referred to as age-related macular generation (AMD). Macular degeneration treatment helps to slow the disease and prevent severe loss of vision.

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Trends

The development of advanced therapies is a key trend gaining popularity in the macular degeneration treatment global market. Advanced therapy, including gene therapy, for the treatment of disease has seen development in recent years, particularly within the world of inherited retinal disease.

Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Segments

The Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market Is Segmented:

By Stage of Disease: Early-Stage AMD, Intermediate AMD, Late-Stage AMD

By End-User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Ophthalmic Clinics, Hospitals

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Others

By Type: Wet Macular Degeneration, Dry Macular Degeneration

By Geography: The macular degeneration treatment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides macular degeneration treatment market overviews, macular degeneration treatment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global macular degeneration treatment market, macular degeneration treatment market share, macular degeneration treatment global market segments and geographies, macular degeneration treatment global market players, macular degeneration treatment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The macular degeneration treatment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Macular Degeneration Treatment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Regenxbio Inc, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer AG, Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ophthotech Corporation, StemCells Inc, Pfizer Inc, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Alimera Sciences Inc, Aerie Pharmaceutical Inc, Panoptica, Allergan Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Rxi Pharmaceuticals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

