Submit Release
News Search

There were 870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,725 in the last 365 days.

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Business Opportunity, Growth Rate and Forecast Report

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market value is expected to reach US$ 1,185.0 Million by 2027

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the Sanitary Napkin market size in India reached US$ 618.4 Million in 2021. Sanitary napkins or menstrual pads are thin, absorbent pads that are used during menstruation. They are also worn inside an undergarment by women in cases of vaginal surgery recovery and post-birth bleeding. Sanitary napkins consist of various layers, including the fluid acquisition layer, distribution component, absorbent structure, and liquid impervious membrane. Nowadays, they are readily available in different shapes and sizes with varying absorption capacities. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 1,185.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Top Companies in Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Research Report:

• P&G
• Johnson & Johnson
• Unicharm
• Emami, Ltd.
• Mankind
• Kimberly-Clark
• Edgewell

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among women regarding feminine hygiene in India. In addition, the economic development and favorable market conditions are facilitating the purchase of sanitary napkins across the country. Moreover, several key companies are utilizing high-quality and environment-friendly raw materials to produce organic pads to diversify their product designs to accommodate the changing needs of women. Furthermore, the government of India is undertaking numerous initiatives to provide sanitary napkins to women in rural areas at an affordable price. Similarly, non-governmental organizations are also promoting the use of sanitary napkins through campaigns and on-ground programs. For instance, the Reproductive and Child Health Program, Eco Femme, and My Pad are some initiatives taken across India to educate people about female hygiene.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sanitary-napkin-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Disposable Menstrual Pads
• Cloth Menstrual Pads
• Biodegradable Menstrual Pads

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into disposable, cloth, and biodegradable menstrual pads. At present, disposable menstrual pads represent the most popular product type.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Specialty Stores
• Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, specialty stores, and others. Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment, holding the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Region:

• Maharashtra
• Delhi-NCR
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Gujrat
• Others

On the geographical front, Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in India. It is followed by Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and others.

Browse More Research Reports:


https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/it-training-market-size-2022-global-industry-share-leading-companies-growth-analysis-revenue-and-business-opportunity-by-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-software-market-size-2022-global-industry-analysis-growth-18-50-outlook-share-business-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/geriatric-care-services-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-1582-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-status-7-70
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/east-africa-cement-market-2022-2027-price-analysis-growth-opportunity-share-size-and-forecast-report
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/takaful-market-2022-2027-key-players-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast-report


Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Business Opportunity, Growth Rate and Forecast Report

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.