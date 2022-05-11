Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2022-2027: Industry Outlook, Share, Business Opportunity, Growth Rate and Forecast Report
Indian Sanitary Napkin Market value is expected to reach US$ 1,185.0 Million by 2027
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the Sanitary Napkin market size in India reached US$ 618.4 Million in 2021. Sanitary napkins or menstrual pads are thin, absorbent pads that are used during menstruation. They are also worn inside an undergarment by women in cases of vaginal surgery recovery and post-birth bleeding. Sanitary napkins consist of various layers, including the fluid acquisition layer, distribution component, absorbent structure, and liquid impervious membrane. Nowadays, they are readily available in different shapes and sizes with varying absorption capacities. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 1,185.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period (2022-2027).
Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample
COVID-19 Impact Overview:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Top Companies in Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Research Report:
• P&G
• Johnson & Johnson
• Unicharm
• Emami, Ltd.
• Mankind
• Kimberly-Clark
• Edgewell
Indian Sanitary Napkin Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among women regarding feminine hygiene in India. In addition, the economic development and favorable market conditions are facilitating the purchase of sanitary napkins across the country. Moreover, several key companies are utilizing high-quality and environment-friendly raw materials to produce organic pads to diversify their product designs to accommodate the changing needs of women. Furthermore, the government of India is undertaking numerous initiatives to provide sanitary napkins to women in rural areas at an affordable price. Similarly, non-governmental organizations are also promoting the use of sanitary napkins through campaigns and on-ground programs. For instance, the Reproductive and Child Health Program, Eco Femme, and My Pad are some initiatives taken across India to educate people about female hygiene.
Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sanitary-napkin-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Disposable Menstrual Pads
• Cloth Menstrual Pads
• Biodegradable Menstrual Pads
Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into disposable, cloth, and biodegradable menstrual pads. At present, disposable menstrual pads represent the most popular product type.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Pharmacies
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Specialty Stores
• Others
On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, specialty stores, and others. Currently, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment, holding the majority of the total market share.
Breakup by Region:
• Maharashtra
• Delhi-NCR
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Gujrat
• Others
On the geographical front, Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in India. It is followed by Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and others.
Browse More Research Reports:
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/it-training-market-size-2022-global-industry-share-leading-companies-growth-analysis-revenue-and-business-opportunity-by-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/automotive-software-market-size-2022-global-industry-analysis-growth-18-50-outlook-share-business-opportunity-and-forecast-till-2027
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/geriatric-care-services-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-1582-5-billion-by-2027-cagr-status-7-70
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/east-africa-cement-market-2022-2027-price-analysis-growth-opportunity-share-size-and-forecast-report
• https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/takaful-market-2022-2027-key-players-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast-report
Who we are:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here