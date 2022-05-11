Strategies For Global Cloud-Based ERP Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud-based ERP market size is expected to grow from $36.82 billion in 2021 to $41.73 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global cloud-based enterprise resource planning market size is expected to grow to $68.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. Increasing digitization, adoption of IoT, and cloud computing environment contributed to the cloud based ERP market growth.

The cloud-based ERP market consists of sales of cloud-based ERP software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that run on a cloud platform, allowing organizations to access it over the internet; opposite to an on-premises network. ERP software integrates various departments in an organization and automates essential financial and operational business functions for the smooth flow of communication and information by providing a central database.

Global Cloud-Based ERP Market Trends

The advancements in technology are significantly shaping the cloud-based ERP market. Advancements in technology are strengthening the growth of cloud-based ERP solutions and services. These technologies in cloud-based ERP systems will help in optimizing workflow, improving decision making and communication, enable better interaction between devices, monitors employee performance, easily accessible for the users, and digital assistance to an organization.

Global Cloud-Based ERP Market Segments

The global cloud-based ERP market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Development Model: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, IT and Telecommunication, Education, Government and Public Sectors, Others

By Geography: The global cloud-based ERP market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cloud-based ERP market overview, cloud based ERP global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global cloud-based ERP market, cloud-based ERP global market share, cloud-based ERP global market segments and geographies, cloud-based ERP market players, cloud-based ERP global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cloud-based ERP global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Inc, Sage Group plc, Aptean, Epicor Software Corporation, Acumatica, Inc., Ramco Systems Limited, Deltek, Plex Systems, Syspro, Unit4, QAD Inc., Workday, Inc, Netsuite Inc., Daffodil Software Ltd, FinancialForce, IQMS (Dassault Systemes), Rootstock Software, IFS AB, Genius Solutions, Inc., OpenPro, Inc., and Koch Industries, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

