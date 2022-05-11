Femtech Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Femtech Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Femtech Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the femtech market size is expected to grow from $28.19 billion in 2021 to $32.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.09%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s femtech market research the market size is expected to reach $60.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.622%. The rise of digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the femtech market.

The femtech market consists of sales of femtech by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that use technology to support women's health. Femtech uses software, diagnostics, products, and services to cater to female biological needs.

Global Femtech Market Trends

Advanced technology products are a key trend gaining popularity in the femtech market. Companies are focusing on developing products that generate accurate results and also reduce the handling time of products.

Global Femtech Market Segments

The global femtech market is segmented:

By Type: Devices, Software, Services, Others

By End-Use: Direct-to-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

By Application: Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare, General Healthcare and Wellness, Others

By Geography: The femtech global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Femtech Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides femtech global market overviews, femtech global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the femtech global market, femtech global market share, femtech global market segments and geographies, femtech global market players, femtech global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The femtech global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Femtech Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSona Health, Totohealth, Minvera, Nuvo, Elvie, Biowink, and Lia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

