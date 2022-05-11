Moringa Ingredients Market Growth Is Attributed To The Shift In Customer Preference Towards Plant-Based Foods

Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shift of customer preferences towards plant-based foods is driving the moringa ingredients market growth. Plant-based foods such as moringa contain high levels of protein, minerals, and antioxidants. Consumers are increasingly preferring plant-based foods to improve overall health, weight management, and eat a healthier diet. For instance, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI), the retail sales of plant-based foods in the US grew by 27% in 2020 over the previous year. Also, according to the 2021 Health & Wellness: Reimagining Well-being COVID-19 report, nearly 48% of consumers look for foods and drinks labelled plant-based. According to TBRC’s moringa ingredients market analysis, the change in customer preferences towards plant-based foods is driving the market growth of moringa ingredients.

The global moringa ingredients market size is expected to grow from $6.61 billion in 2021 to $7.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.31%. The growth in the moringa ingredients market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global moringa ingredient market share is expected to reach $9.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.00%.

Major players covered in the global moringa ingredients market are Grenera, Kuli Kuli, Ancient Greenfields Pvt Ltd (AGF), Green Virgin Products LLC, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd, Moringa World, NTC Phytochem, Moringa Inc, New Direction Australia, Ayur Pty Ltd, Farmvilla Food Industries Private Limited and Dominate Industries.

Strategic partnerships between market companies are a key trend that is gaining traction in the moringa ingredient market. Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their market size, to leverage their global presence and to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in 2020, Griffith Foods, a US-based product development company involved in quality food ingredients, partnered with Kuli Kuli, a US-based moringa food business, to scale up the positive impact by bringing moringa powder across segments in the food industry, such as food service, protein processors, and snack processors. The companies KuliKuli and Giffith Foods are looking forward to bringing sustainable and healthy offerings to the food sector by introducing moringa powder to the wider food industry.

TBRC’s global moringa ingredients market report is segmented by product type into moringa seeds, moringa leaves, moringa fruits, moringa tea, moringa pod, by form into moringa powder, moringa oil, by application into dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles and paper, others.

TBRC's global moringa ingredients market report is segmented by product type into moringa seeds, moringa leaves, moringa fruits, moringa tea, moringa pod, by form into moringa powder, moringa oil, by application into dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, textiles and paper, others.

Moringa Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Moringa Seeds, Moringa Leaves, Moringa Fruits, Moringa Tea, Moringa Pod), By Form (Moringa Powder, Moringa Oil), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles And Paper, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

