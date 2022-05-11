Strategies For Global Engineered Stone Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Engineered Stone Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Engineered Stone Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the engineered stone market size is expected to grow from $20.20 billion in 2021 to $21.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.30%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global engineered stones market size is expected to reach $29.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.40%. The high growth in the construction industry is expected to propel the global engineered stone market growth.

The engineered stone market consists of sales of engineered stone by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a composite slab of stone that is prepared from 90% crushed quartz and that is bound together utilizing a polymer resin, and the rest of 10% is prepared with extra materials such as metals, mirrors, or colored glass that are mixed in for aesthetic reasons. The engineered stone market material is utilized anywhere that slab stones such as marble or granite are used, but a majority of customers and industries utilize engineered stone for their kitchen and bathroom countertops.

Global Engineered Stone Market Trends

The key players in the engineered stone market are focusing on the manufacturing and development of engineered stone from recycled materials to meet their efforts towards sustainability and a low-corban future.

Global Engineered Stone Market Segments

The global engineered stone market is segmented:

By Type: Tiles and Blocks, Slabs

By Process: Cold Curing, Hot Curing

By Application: Kitchen Countertops, Bathroom Countertops, Flooring, Facades, Walls

By Geography: The global engineered stone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Engineered Stone Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides engineered stone market overview, engineered stone market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global engineered stone market, engineered stone market share, engineered stone market segments and geographies, engineered stone market players, engineered stone market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The engineered stone market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Engineered Stone Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: LG Hausys, Johnson Marble & Quartz, Technistone A.S., Caesarstone Ltd., Belenco, Quarella Group Ltd, Quartzforms, Stone Italiana S.p.A, VICOSTONE, Diresco, Viatera, Santa Margherita Spa, Silestone, Tchnistone, and Topzstone.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

