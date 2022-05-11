Global Dairy Testing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dairy testing market size is expected to grow from $4.81 billion in 2021 to $5.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.14%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global dairy product testing market size is expected to reach $6.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.36%. The increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses is significantly driving the dairy testing market growth.

The dairy testing market consists of the sales of dairy testing kits and technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to test dairy products' quality, limit the risk of dairy fraud, and verify the authenticity and consistency of the ingredients. In dairy testing, dairy products are audited, tested, and inspected to ensure that they meet a variety of domestic and international food safety and regulatory criteria.

Global Dairy Testing Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the dairy testing market. Major companies operating in the dairy testing sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Dairy Testing Market Segments

The global dairy testing market is segmented:

By Type: Safety Testing, Quality Testing

By Technology: HPLC-Based, LC-MS/MS-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Others

By Application: Ice-Creams and Desserts, Infant Food, Milk and Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter and Spreads, Yogurt, Others

By Geography: The global dairy testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global dairy testing global market overview, dairy testing global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global dairy testing market, dairy testing global market share, dairy testing global market segments and geographies, dairy testing global market players, dairy testing global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dairy testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dairy Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Romer Labs Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Asurequality, Dairy Technical Services, Asurequality, Analytica Laboratories, PerkinElmer, and MilkTestNZ.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

