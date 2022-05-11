Patients Opting For Minimally Invasive Surgery Enables The Medical Robotics Market To Grow At Rate 19%

Medical Robotics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is significantly contributing to the medical robotics market growth. Minimally invasive surgery refers to surgery that involves a variety of techniques, including applications of medical robots to operate with less damage to the body than with open surgery. There is a rise in minimally invasive surgeries as they are increasingly being preferred by patients due to their lower postoperative pain, postoperative complications, shorter hospital stays, fast recovery times, and others. According to the medical robotics market research, the rising preference for minimally invasive surgery drives the market.

The global medical robotics market size is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.97%. The change in the medical robotics market growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $22.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.63%.

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity. According to the medical robotics market analysis, companies in the medical robotics industry are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in February 2022, US-based advanced photonics company Novanta announced a strategic collaboration with US-based robotics and AI company MassRobotics to advance innovations in medical and surgical robotics. Novanta’s business units, namely Celera Motion and ATI Industrial Automation, will collaborate with MassRobotics to develop advanced innovations in medical or surgical robotics and improve robotic productivity.

Major players covered in the global medical robotics industry are Medtronic plc, Titan Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw Plc, Mazor Robotics, Irobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical, Ekso Bionics, Accuracy Inc, Globus Medical, Houston Medical Robotics, Kinova robotics, Kirbey, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Varian Medical Systems.

TBRC’s global medical robotics market report is segmented by product into surgical robotics systems, rehabilitation robotics systems, non-invasive radiosurgery systems, by application into laparoscopy, neurosurgery, cardiology, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, by end-user into hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, rehabilitation centers.

